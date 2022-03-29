Former Alaska Goldpanners baseball coach Jim Dietz, the most successful coach in franchise history, died Sunday. He was 83.
Dietz, who also coached for San Diego State University, died in Florence, Ore., from Alzheimer’s and dementia complications, his wife, Carol, said.
Dietz spent 16 years as the Goldpanners head coach over three separate tenures from 1970-77, 1990-93 and from 2009-12. He was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame by San Diego State University in 2002.
“The Goldpanners family lost a terrific coach today,” John Lohrke, Goldpanners general manager, said in a statement Sunday. “Dietz was a tremendous leader with a unique style that got the most from his players. We are very saddened by his passing and are grateful for all he gave to the Goldpanners organization over 16 successful summers.”
Dietz led the Goldpanners to four National Baseball Congress World Series wins and coached top summer-league players, such as Dave Winfield and Joe Carter.
A three year all-conference baseball athlete at Southern Oregon, Dietz played one year in the minor leagues in the Detroit Tigers organization. In 1983, he was the recipient of the Super Star Award presented annually by the Collegiate Baseball newspaper for outstanding achievement in amateur baseball.
Dietz is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Steve; daughter, Jenny; and a number of grandchildren.