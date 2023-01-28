The state rested its case Friday on the third day of the trial of a man accused of killing another man with a hatchet at a Fairbanks bar.

Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly striking Mark Allen Mitchell, 49, with a hatchet seven times on July 30, 2017. The attack happened at the former Club Manchu, now called The Crowbar. Mitchell died of his wounds the next morning at an Anchorage hospital.

