The state rested its case Friday on the third day of the trial of a man accused of killing another man with a hatchet at a Fairbanks bar.
Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly striking Mark Allen Mitchell, 49, with a hatchet seven times on July 30, 2017. The attack happened at the former Club Manchu, now called The Crowbar. Mitchell died of his wounds the next morning at an Anchorage hospital.
Dr. Gary Zintek, a medical examiner and an expert witness in the field of pathology, testified that he autopsied Mitchell’s body. Zintek found seven chop injuries — wounds which he defined as a mixture of blunt and sharp force injuries — on Mitchell’s body, including on his right cheek, left chin and cheek, fingers and back. He testified that the manner of death was homicide. He told the jury that cause of death was loss of blood and swelling in the brain.
The defense’s first witness, Heather Rice, testified that she dated Gilbert in 2017. Rice and her late fiancee lived in Anderson Apartments where they met and became friends with Gilbert. Rice moved into Gilbert’s 27th Avenue residence in March of 2017 and began dating Gilbert in April. She and Gilbert went to Club Manchu almost on a daily basis.
On the Friday night before the attack, Gilbert picked up Rice to go to a bar called The Iris with his friends. Brett was driving his friend Mitchell’s blue truck, Rice testified.
Rice drank two or three beers at The Iris. She told the jury that she met Mitchell for the first time that night — they sat at the bar together and Mitchell showed her his artwork in a book.
Early on Saturday morning, the atmosphere changed and Gilbert became uneasy, she said.
“I blacked out from there all the way until I answered the door Sunday night when investigators came,” Rice testified.
She said she doesn’t remember anything until Sunday night when Fairbanks police searched Gilbert’s home.
The defense played a recording of Rice telling Fairbanks police that she had been sexually assaulted by Mitchell in his truck after the group left The Iris on Friday night. When Rice heard this, she broke into tears and said she didn’t remember it.
“I believe that I was telling the truth,” Rice said. “I wouldn’t lie about something like that.”
The trial will resume 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Fairbanks courthouse.
