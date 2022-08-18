A former police detective again faces felony domestic assault charges from a 2021 incident at Harding Lake involving an intoxicated brother-in-law.
On July 29, a grand jury re-indicted Gerrit Butler, who is accused of fracturing his brother-in-law’s orbital bone and breaking his teeth in a confrontation that happened at a family gathering.
On Wednesday, Butler pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, a class B felony, and two counts of third-degree assault, a class C felony. Witnesses told Alaska State Troopers that Aaron Vogel was being loud, arguing, challenging other men to a fight and pushed Butler’s sister.
Butler, who is trained in mixed martial arts, is on administrative duty pending adjudication of the case and wants to resume working as a law enforcement officer, according to his attorney, Bill Satterberg.
Under Alaska Administrative Code, which sets minimum standards for police officers, a person convicted of a felony or a crime of domestic violence may not be a police officer. The charges, including one count of misdemeanor assault, are listed in court records as domestic violence related.
The original charges were dismissed with Superior Court Judge Earl A. Peterson writing that prosecutors rushed the grand jury proceeding, prevented key witnesses from testifying and mischaracterized evidence.
Butler appeared by telephone at his arraignment, which was brief, before Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple. A trial was set for the week of Sept. 19.
The case is being prosecuted by the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions.
