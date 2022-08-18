Gerrit Butler

Gerrit Butler. Liv Clifford/News-Miner

 Liv Clifford/News-Miner

A former police detective again faces felony domestic assault charges from a 2021 incident at Harding Lake involving an intoxicated brother-in-law.

On July 29, a grand jury re-indicted Gerrit Butler, who is accused of fracturing his brother-in-law’s orbital bone and breaking his teeth in a confrontation that happened at a family gathering.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.