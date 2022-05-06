Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, a retired four-star general, will be the keynote speaker at an annual military appreciation banquet hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Thursday evening that the U.S. Marine Corps general will be her guest of honor for the June 11 event.
Mattis will be the featured speaker and deliver an address to hundreds of guests expected at the dinner.
“I can’t think of a better keynote speaker to join us as we show our appreciation to the exemplary service members stationed throughout Interior Alaska,” Murkowski said.
“Gen. Mattis is a living legend, one of the most revered Marines of our time, and a true American hero. Few have been a better partner for Alaska over the course of decades or know more about our state’s critical role in America’s defense.”
Mattis was the 26th U.S. secretary of defense from 2017-2019. A career military officer, he served for 44 years in the U.S. Marines Corps. He led troops in the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq.
In Fairbanks, the military appreciation banquet is an annual event in its 52nd year.
The banquet had humble origins as an at-home dinner hosted by Jim and Rosemary Messer to honor military members.
The banquet has grown over time into a major event for Fairbanks and Interior Alaska. It typically draws hundreds of guests in support of Interior Alaska’s military families.
“As a staunch advocate for our military and their families, Murkowski has spoken at the event on multiple occasions,” Murkowski’s office said Thursday. “She is proud to have the responsibility of inviting a guest of honor to serve as the keynote speaker.”