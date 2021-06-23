A ballistics expert testified Wednesday that 24-year-old Peter Horace-Wright was already down on the ground by the time he was hit with a third gunshot on the November morning when he was killed.
Ryder Alan Smith, 23, is on trial in Fairbanks Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder and evidence tampering in connection with Horace-Wright’s death. Smith says he shot him in self-defense after Horace-Wright abruptly became violent, causing Smith to fear for his life. Wednesday was day three of the trial.
Three forensics experts testified along with Alaska State Trooper investigator Malik Jones. Smith’s psychiatrist will testify in the coming days, according to defense attorney Gary Stapp.
Smith and Horace-Wright met at a gas station early on the morning of Nov. 14, 2019, and decided to hang out and share drinks. They went to a towing company on Peger Road owned by Smith’s father. Abrasions on both of the men suggest there was a struggle.
Medical examiner Cristin Rolf testified that Horace-Wright had abrasions on his hands consistent with having been in a fight. She confirmed that Horace-Wright was shot three times and bled to death.
Cynthia Miller is the forensic nurse who examined Smith. She saw abrasions on his hands consistent with a fight, she said in testimony. Smith complained of dizziness, tunnel vision and difficulty swallowing, she said. Miller also noticed an abrasion on his neck.
“He had an abrasion on the back of his head. He had some swelling over that left eye,” Miller said. “He did have some abrasions on his left knee and the back of his left leg.”
On follow-up, Miller also noted petechiae, or ruptured blood vessels, which is commonly associated with choking or strangulation, on Smith’s left eye.
The main trooper investigator on the case returned to the witness stand to continue his testimony.
Jones said that Horace-Wright had two cellphones on him that morning. Horace-Wright pointed one phone at Smith as he approached him carrying a shotgun and recorded their interaction. A second phone was destroyed by Smith, who apparently grabbed and smashed the wrong phone, according to Jones.
“I don’t think Ryder knew that Peter had two phones on him,” Jones said.
On Tuesday, Jones testified that Smith lied about calling 911 right away — he called after 11 minutes had passed — and failed to mention to authorities that he had shot Horace-Wright’s vehicle.
Smith is having a bench trial, which means a judge will make a finding. There is no jury.
