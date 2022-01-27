The trial of Steven H. Downs continued Wednesday with prosecutors largely focusing on the cause of death in the decades-old University of Alaska Fairbanks homicide case.
Dr. Norman Thompson, a retired forensic pathologist with more than 38 years of experience, took the stand Wednesday and testified to the injuries of 20-year-old Sergie, who was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dormitory bathtub at the university more than 28 years ago.
Sergie, who died at approximately 1:30 a.m., had facial stab wounds, abdominal abrasions and a single gunshot wound to the head during the attack, Thompson said. A single small caliber bullet was recovered during the autopsy.
Thompson said that the two, half-inch deep stab wounds on the right side of Sergie’s face were largely superficial and did not contribute to her death. He told the court that the wounds could have been caused by a thin bladed knife.
“Although the knife went upwards, there is no evidence that the tip of the knife entered the skull or got anywhere close to the brain,” he said. “There would be no reason to think that these were not survivable wounds.”
Thompson testified that Sergie died from a single gunshot wound to the head that caused extensive blood loss and trauma to her brain.
“She died from brain injuries due to a gunshot wound to the head,” Thompson explained, detailing how she would have likely died in a matter of minutes.
Jurors viewed graphic autopsy photos of Sergie during Thompson’s testimony, which were restricted from public view.
Defense attorney Jesse Archer noted that the autopsy report did not include evidence of internal or external vaginal trauma, making it unclear whether Sergie was sexually assaulted during the attack.
“It has been well known for decades, at least since I did my training and considerably before that, that an individual who has been well documented to sustain a sexual assault may not have any injuries that are visible on the autopsy or in the hospital examine,” Thompson responded. “Somebody who has been sexually assaulted may not show any injuries to the genitals or the perineum.”
Barry Wilson, a former investigator present for the autopsy, finished his testimony Wednesday morning. He stated that a significant amount of clear fluid emerged from Sergie’s genitals after the body was moved on the autopsy table. In his testimony, Wilson said that investigators collected the fluid and sent the evidence to the Alaska State Crime Lab. He added that pubic hairs, nail clippings and oral and anal swabs from Sergie’s body were collected and sent to the crime lab.
Downs, 47, of Auburn, Maine, is charged with sexual assault and murder in connection with the death of Sergie, of Pitkas Point, on April 26, 1993. He was arrested in 2019 and extradited to Alaska after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that reportedly matched DNA from the crime scene.
Thompson’s testimony will continue Thursday morning at Rabinowitz Courthouse. The trial is expected to last six weeks.