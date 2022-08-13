Fairbanks Project Homeless Connect

Fairbanks Project Homeless Connect is coordinated by the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition. It took place Friday at Immaculate Conception Church Jack Barnwell/News-MIner

 Jack Barnwell/News-MIner

Sixteen vendors proverbially set up shop Friday in the yard outside Immaculate Conception Church in an outreach effort for the city’s homeless residents.

The Fairbanks Project Homeless Connect, coordinated by the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition, achieved two goals, said coordinator Timothy Ledna. The first was to provide a central hub of resources at a specific time — namely ICC’s soup kitchen hours.

