Sixteen vendors proverbially set up shop Friday in the yard outside Immaculate Conception Church in an outreach effort for the city’s homeless residents.
The Fairbanks Project Homeless Connect, coordinated by the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition, achieved two goals, said coordinator Timothy Ledna. The first was to provide a central hub of resources at a specific time — namely ICC’s soup kitchen hours.
Organizations and services that participated included Tanana Chiefs Conference; Fairbanks Native Association; Helping Alaska; Alaska Behavioral Health and its after hour crisis line; No Limits, Inc; Fairbanks Wellness Center; True North Recoveries; the Presbyterian Hospitality House; and Aging and Disabilities Resource Center.
The other goal: serve and make contact with as many homeless residents as possible.
“We knew we would see a lot of people come at noon because of the soup kitchen,” Ledna said.
The event served as a “Point in Time” count of how many residents are displaced or homeless. Point in Time events are typically done across the nation in January, and Fairbanks did the same, but outreach is typically done by canvassing homeless areas and camps. A second event was warranted in the summer, given the severe cold at the start of the year.
“We connected with close to 50 people who are either unsheltered or homeless,” Ledna said. Ledna said volunteers went out Thursday night to do a similar Point in Time to five homeless camps but only made contact with two people.
“This area by the church is a spot where a lot of our transient folks stay or hang out, so being in this location helps us draw them to us much easier,” Ledna said.
Services included providing information, resources, clothing and free haircuts in the church’s basement.
Both outreach efforts have their own advantages, he added.
“There’s visibility to this Project Homeless Connect … and lets people know that this is an issue the Golden Heart City cares about,” Ledna said.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said the resources at Friday’s setup help provide an additional layer to what other agencies provide, including the city itself.
The city has an established mobile crisis team, which involves different agencies who can respond to a 9-1-1 call that might need something other than a police presence. Matherly said it’s a process that’s evolved over five years.
“If there’s a crisis at Golden Heart Plaza or anywhere else and people call 9-1-1, dispatch gets the info, finds out what the need is and calls the correct team to go out,” Matherly said. Some calls might require a police presence, others don’t.
Matherly said most calls are centered in the downtown core, but the mobile crisis teams are a city-wide initiative.
“Just as police are needed, so are people such as social workers and counselors,” Matherly said. “Sometimes it just takes listening and patience to provide help.”