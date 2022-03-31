A few residents addressed bus accessibility at Monday’s Fairbanks City Council meeting, especially as the presence of snow remains an issue for some riders.
Randy Bowell and his mother, Corrine Bowell, said high snow piles or berms at some bus stops prevent people from getting onto the bus.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough operates the Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) Transit and Van Tran, not the city of Fairbanks.
Snow hurdles
“Come the wintertime, people don’t want to get a shovel out and chip away at pathways to bus stops and seats set up,” Randy Bowell said. Some areas, he noted, lack a wheelchair ramp to access the pathway, calling it frustrating.
“We need someone to maintain these bus stops throughout the entire year,” Bowell said.
Asked if Bowell had spoken with the borough, he said he has “not made any official complaints or demands of any departments.”
“I’m trying to be motivated to eventually have something get done,” he said.
Corrine Bowell said all the local entities are doing their jobs, a specific position is lacking. She said the city of Juneau purchased equipment and created a position specifically to clear snow from bus stops.
Juneau purchased equipment in March 2021 because of the difficulty some senior citizen and disabled riders had climbing over large chunks of ice or snow berms. The snow removal equipment cost $395,000, paid for through a mix of federal, state and local funds.
“We do not have that job description we are seeking [to remove snow from the bus stops],” she said.
Bus stop plowing is based on need
Plowing efforts for most of the region are split among the Alaska DOT, the city of North Pole and the city of Fairbanks. Both cities and the state are actively engaged in snow removal efforts following a near-record snowfall this season.
Danielle Tessen, public information officer for DOT Northern Region, said several factors determine how snow removal is handled at bus stops.
“The important message is that there is a process DOT follows built on public need and how the bus pullout is constructed and what kind of equipment, including the winter,” Tessen said.
Bus stops are based on the level of community need and the type of bus stop.
“We work with different groups that tell us the priority of bus stops, such as high traffic that need to be cleaned up the quickest,” Tessen said.
Tessen added DOT Northern Region has a staffing shortage, with 20% vacancy. DOT is currently hiring.
“It is impacting the way we respond,” Tessen said.
Covid restrictions
Randy Bowell said another accessibility concern pertained to wheelchair access on MAC Transit’s large buses.
MAC Transit requires riders to enter at the bus’s rear door, according to Lanien Livingston, the borough’s public information officer; however, the wheelchair ramp is located on the front end.
Livingston said the guidelines haven’t impacted ridership.
“[There has been] no impact because riders who use a wheelchair can use Van Tran during the pandemic, just as they have done for the last two years,” Livingston said. “Borough residents or visitors who use a wheelchair are encouraged to call 459-1010 to arrange transportation via Van Tran.”
Van Tran specifically serves “people whose physical, cognitive, or sensory disabilities prevent them” from using MACS Transit. The borough also suspended its rider fare during the pandemic.
But Bowell said it isn’t entirely equitable.
“Unless you can utilize Van Tran, you are basically out of luck utilizing the mass transit system,” Bowell said. “It seems kind of self-destructive for our own PR.”
Bowell clarified a lot of tourists who visit the Interior who might be elderly or have disabilities would likely ride the bus.
Livingston said the borough, like many municipalities, is expecting updates on the pandemic-related restrictions and will make adjustments to its mitigation plans.