It’s been at least 50 years since a Fourth of July parade marched through the streets of downtown Fairbanks. Christine Robbins wants to change that.
She feels so passionately about the day that celebrates America’s independence that she is organizing a Fourth of July parade through the city, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Carlson Center and ending at Barnette Street in downtown.
Robbins has lived in Fairbanks for 33 years, moving here from Arizona when she was 10 years old. There, she said, Fourth of July is an event, something that’s “off the charts,” she said.
“It is celebrated with such gusto,” she said.
With the pandemic halting Independence Day events last summer and nothing officially planned at Pioneer Park this year, she decided to go for it.
“I thought, well, maybe it’s our time to do something,” Robbins said. “My husband made the suggestion, and I ran with it and here we are.”
Robbins secured a parade permit from the city of Fairbanks and has started spreading the word to civic groups, church groups, bands and clubs, politicians and other organizations in Fairbanks. She knows it’s a big endeavor to take on and is realistic that it might have a small start this year. It is, however, something she wants to see grow into a summer event filled with patriotism and celebrations in downtown.
“Small beginnings lead to great things,” she said. “It’s something I’d like to see come back, a renewed tradition. It used to be a huge three-day affair to celebrate our Independence Day.”
Robbins spent some time researching Independence Day in Fairbanks, and the last record she found of a big celebration was in the late 1960s. A news article she came across from 2004 mentioned the parade and celebrations ended in the ‘60s as people were protesting the Vietnam War.
“In the past, it was a three-day event with activities and the parade and flyovers,” she wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “It was the big celebration.”
She’s actively taking applications and registering groups and has a growing list of participants. The entry fee for a spot in the parade is a flat $100 for every registrant, and sponsorship levels are still available as well. Robbins is coordinating the parade, officially called the Fairbanks Independence Day Parade, via her business, Spirit of ‘76 consulting.
“It’s going to be fun,” she said. “One guy bought over 2,000 flags and stickers to pass out.”
Anyone interested in participating in the parade or helping organize is asked to contact Robbins at 907-378-8369.
“So many are excited and signed up to participate as well,” she said. “Whatever it is, it’s going to be fun because we get to show our community we love America and patriotism is not dead.”
The Saturday parade will kick off a weekend of celebrations as July 4 falls on Sunday this year. Events taking place on the holiday weekend include the Ester Fourth of July Parade, a community celebration in Two Rivers, a Fourth of July event in Nenana, and a Fourth of July celebration at the Grange Hall in North Pole.
