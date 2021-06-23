At least for now, Fairbanks health care providers are not required to receive Covid-19 vaccines. The group Foundation Health Partners — which includes Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center — supports their employees getting the shot but are not mandating it.
This could potentially change should science suggest that it is “critical for health care organizations to require it,” in the same way that most require influenza vaccines, said Nicole Welch, Foundation Health Partners chief human resource officer. In the meantime, FHP is closely monitoring CDC recommendations and vaccine research.
“Decisions like this are always rooted in patient and community safety,” Welch said.
According to Welch, FHP is “fully supportive” of the vaccine but at the same time recognizes that receiving the shot is ultimately a very personal choice. They are not mandating it because “We want to be sure that every FHP employee has the opportunity to really learn about the different Covid vaccines so that they can make an informed decision,” Welch said. FHP is providing ample information about the vaccine for employees to aid in decision-making.
The majority of FHP employees are already vaccinated. Close to 75% of workers voluntarily chose to receive the vaccine, Welch said. She explained that most employees recognize that hospitals care for vulnerable populations — for example, immunocompromised individuals — who need to be protected.
Mandating the Covid-19 vaccine has proven controversial in part because it is not officially Federal Drug Administration although the vaccines have been given emergency approval. FHP does require that its employees receive a few different vaccines. These include measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox, as well as influenza and Hepatitis B. Both mandates allow for medical and religious exemptions.
At least one health care organization in Alaska is already requiring the Covid-19 vaccine. Norton Sound Health Corporation, a tribally owned and operated entity in Northwestern Alaska, implemented a vaccine mandate that went into effect last week. As of June 14, NSHC employees who refused the vaccine were placed on unpaid leave; if they do not comply with the policy within 30 days they will be terminated.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.