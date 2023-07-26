Members of the Alaska Food Security Task Force met last week to provide recommendations to its executive board on what to focus on regarding a report released by its predecessor in March.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy launched the original food security task force in April 2022 to examine needs and solutions for the state’s “dependence on others for the health and well-being of our citizens.
Its result was a 228-page document released on March 3 that includes analyses, recommendations and challenges facing the state's food security challenges. The report covers seven sectors including wild foods, production, processing, distribution and aggregation, access, preparation and consumption, and waste and recovery.
Rep. Donna Mears (D-Anchorage), who heads the sustainable markets subcommittee, touched on topics such as making it easier to get local produce to grocery stores.
Mears said the original goal was to move produce from farms to institutions like school lunch rooms. However, the task came with large hurdles such as cleaning and processing the food.
"We found out the real market is with our local grocery stores," Mears said. "There has been in the past a higher utilization of farmers and products but that has tapered off over the years."
She noted former Gov. Tony Knowles once contacted grocery retailers about engaging with farmers "and we saw a big bump."
However, the lack of available food processing centers presents the biggest barrier of getting local food to the market, whether to the grocery store or a school lunchroom.
"The ability for institutions like schools to be able to use more local produce is to have it in our grocery stores ... and have less processed foods as well," Mears said.
Investment in university agriculture program
Jodie Anderson, director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension recommended capitalizing on UA's land grant program "to better reach our federal mandate ... which is to improve the lives of our stakeholders."
Anderson said this includes adding 12 faculty researchers in one large cohort.
"In order to really make an impact in Alaska agriculture, we really need expertise in lots of areas because we have very little left in these areas of research," Anderson said.
Sen. Shelley Hughes (R-Palmer), who chairs the food strategy task force, said the recommendation will need evidence that additional research will benefit agriculture. Hughes also inquired about possible federal grants to help offset the state costs.
"It's not an inexpensive recommendation," Hughes said. "The state funding needs would be pretty high ... I know we're hearing from producers about research and that it would be helpful."
Anderson called the funding request a long-term investment for the university system and the state.
"This work would actually develop the ag industry and research for the future of Alaska," Anderson said.
Anderson said one case of increased research includes the state's burgeoning peonies industry.
"Cut peonies was a direct result of our UAF researchers that have an increase in economic development and actual industry increase where there was none before,” Anderson said.
A state agriculture department
Evie Witten with Regeneration North provided a recommendation for a robust stand-alone state department of agriculture. Alaska's agriculture needs are currently overseen by a division of agriculture under the Department of Natural Resources.
"The thinking was that if we elevated both the Alaska Grown and other programs promoting Alaska-produced products ... then we get some of the synergies and address some of the chicken and egg challenges we see with marketing and producing," Witten said.
Bryan Scoresby, the agriculture division director, noted growing from a division to a department requires a larger budget estimated in the millions.
"We certainly have some growth to go through before the government could do that," Scoresby said. "We need to add some responsibilities to the division to make it to the department level."
Scoresby said he studied the structures of 10 other states and how they handle things such as traditional farming to mariculture.
"They are as different and diverse as the states themselves," Scoresby said. "When a Department of Agriculture gets created in Alaska, it's going to be based upon Alaska."
He added a department would take on other responsibilities, including inspection and regulation of farm animals, pet food, animal feed and fertilizer quality.
Hughes noted anything that requires additional funding from the Alaska Legislature or the governor will need to be backed by evidence it will increase food security and agriculture in Alaska.
"We need to have our ducks in a row because the data piece is going to be important," Hughes said. She added if the task force creates a white paper to support the case for a stand alone agriculture department, it could reduce hesitancy in the Legislature.
Scott Mugrage, a Delta Junction farmer/rancher and president of the Alaska Farm Bureau, said there are benefits to having a department rather than a division.
While he noted that the agriculture division rolled out some policies to offset challenges, including assistance with covering the transport of animal feed, there have been delays.
"All of that came too slow and too late," Mugrage said. "We did see a great loss in agriculture in the last year ... had [agriculture] been at a commissioner level, speaking directly to the governor and something could have been done a lot faster to mitigate more of the losses we had."
Storage needs
Michael Jones, who represents the University of Alaska Anchorage Institute of Social and Economic Research, said the state lacks adequate food cold storage facilities and hubs. Cold storage facilities would encourage and enable more year-round produce stability.
"We see plenty of seasonal spikes and doubling of losses in January and February with losses of produce and a similar peak spike around July," Jones said. "Storage seems to be very data-driven as a need."
Jones noted the state needs to first understand the existing storage capacity, adding that most appear to be privately owned.
"We've talked about a consortium approach to think about better financing for these assets with first understanding the capacity needed in both insulative winter storage and freeze-chill both throughout the year and in the summer," Jones said.
One concept, he added, could be a government-owned facility that could be rented to a third party.
Jones said his subcommittee included data of unusable food from the Lower 48 over the past five years, in part due to inadequate storage.
"We are in the tens of thousands of pounds of full-day loss of nutrient intake for fruits and vegetables that are lost every year," Jones said. "The numbers are pretty striking as we keep going through them."