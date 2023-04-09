The Fairbanks Community Food Bank raised more than $26,000 during the 32nd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday.

Residents began waiting outside the food bank at 9:30 a.m. in anticipation of the fundraiser. The Fairbanks Potters Guild, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Student Ceramic Arts Guild, and other local potters donated more than 800 handmade bowls to the event. The Quota Club of Fairbanks donated cookies, and GCI sponsored the event.

