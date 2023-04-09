The Fairbanks Community Food Bank raised more than $26,000 during the 32nd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday.
Residents began waiting outside the food bank at 9:30 a.m. in anticipation of the fundraiser. The Fairbanks Potters Guild, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Student Ceramic Arts Guild, and other local potters donated more than 800 handmade bowls to the event. The Quota Club of Fairbanks donated cookies, and GCI sponsored the event.
All proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to the food bank, Fairbanks Community Food Bank CEO Anne Weaver, said.
“The concept is that there’s empty bowls and we have a way to fill them,” Weaver said.
Weaver estimated that the annual fundraiser has brought in over half a million dollars since it started in 1991.
“Every dollar goes back into the community,” Weaver said.
Stan Zielinski, who will be 95 later this year, said he heard about the concept of a fundraiser similar to this at a national conference and presented the idea to Sam Kirstein, the food bank CEO at the time. Kirstein, who was also at Saturday’s fundraiser, said the food bank jumped on the opportunity to host a fundraiser and they found that the community loves the annual event.
“It’s been 32 years and they’re still coming back to buy bowls,” she said.
Kirstein said the annual fundraiser is also an opportunity for residents to see the food back facility and warehouse. “We need the community to see the work we do with their donations,” she said.
“Hunger affects everybody,” Weaver said.
Last year the food bank collected 3.3 million pounds of food and provided over 600,000 meals to people in Fairbanks. They also donate food to over 100 other agencies in the Fairbanks area, Weaver said. In 2022, 40% of meals went to children and 20% of meals went to elders, she said.
“We receive it for free and we give it away for free,” Weaver said. “We believe that if we share with each other we can solve needs.”
The food bank warehouse is located at 725 26th Ave.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.