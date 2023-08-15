The School Board will likely vote to affirm a policy Tuesday, allowing parents to opt their students out of lessons they consider inappropriate or controversial.
“Parents have choices,” Board member April Smith said. “If there’s something controversial to your beliefs, parents have the right to opt out.”
Policy 126, titled “Parental Involvement in Education,” gives parents the right to withdraw their child from any activity, class, test or program granted that the student still completes any necessary graduation requirements.
For example, if a student’s parents consider a lesson about various methods of birth control to be inconsistent with their beliefs, the parent may opt their student out of that lesson, Smith said.
The policy also requires two weeks notification for any class, program or activity with content involving human reproduction or sexual matters.
Policy 126 will make the school district compliant with Alaska House Bill 156, passed in 2016, which required school districts to allow parents to opt their students out of certain programs, classes, and activities.
The new policy and the 2016 bill does not bar school employees from answering questions on any topic from students.
Tim Doran, school board vice president, said the school district has allowed parents to opt their children out of specific lessons for years.
“This just makes it a little more clear,” Doran said.
Doran said it is important for parents to know that curriculum information is available online, and parents can request it at any time.
