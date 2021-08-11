lclifford @newsminer.com
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will hear a proposed ordinance to amend and redefine terms in the city’s animal code. The matter will go before the Assembly at its regular meeting Thursday.
Under the ordinance, animal facilities would be required to contact animal control and register an animal within two business days of receipt. Animal facilities are defined as “any premises used for keeping six or more dogs or cats over the age of four months that were unwanted, abandoned, or surrendered, whether for profit or not,” in the ordinance.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash, who sponsored the ordinance, said that the animal registration system would allow animal control to properly oversee animal care facilities in the Borough.
“The goal was to be as least invasive to the average person as possible while trying to give the ability for some oversight,” he said.
The ordinance was written in response to residents’ concern regarding the treatment of animals at a particular animal facility in town, Cash said.
“Back in December and January, a number of residents contacted the Assembly because of a concern about a particular animal facility,” he said. Without a proper animal registration system, animal control did not have the proper resources to deal with the complaints. In one instance, animal control “took a rescue to court over a specific animal and in court they couldn’t prove it was that animal,” Cash said. “Now if there is a complaint they can tie it to a specific animal.”
“I know it doesn’t solve all the problems, it definitely doesn’t solve the main problem of animal cruelty or animal neglect or anything like that, but it is a step in the right direction in helping animal control have the tools to be able to try to monitor what’s going on with different rescues,” he said.
Animal facilities will be charged $100 for their first offense if they fail to contact animal control and register an animal within two days, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance also clarifies responsibilities of caretakers, removes mandatory warnings and includes an animal ownership section.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Regular Assembly meeting will be conducted both in-person and on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
Contact Liv Clifford at 459-7582, lclifford@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.