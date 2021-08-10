In preparation for the upcoming school year, Fairbanks North Star Borough Interim Superintendent Karen Melin held a virtual back to school event over Facebook Tuesday in which she talked Covid protocols, learning options and masking for the coming school year.
To the relief of some parents and to the chagrin of others, the school district will not be implementing a mask mandate.
Melin opened by emphasizing that the district is committed to keeping in-person learning an option and will “do whatever we need to do” to keep kids in schools. But, if parents choose otherwise, there are options, including the BEST homeschool program and an e-learning program.
“Parents can make choices as to which best fits their student and family,” Melin said.
Schools are also giving parents the autonomy to make decisions regarding masking and vaccination. The school district will “respect the authority of parents to make choices for their families,” Melin said. According to Melin, each family conducts itself differently and has a different stance toward the pandemic. The district will not implement a mask mandate, but instead will “support and honor whatever choice your family makes regarding masking,” she said.
In closing, Melin noted that these are the current operating guidelines but are subject to revision. Either slowly or rapidly, “things will change,” she said. The policies in place now “are not necessarily the end of the road.”
Masking in schools and two schools of thought
Parents are divided as to what virus precautions Fairbanks schools should implement. The plan currently in place does not mandate masks or vaccines but suggests social distancing. According to those in support of a petition that began circulating recently, that is insufficient.
“With school starting, children unvaccinated, and the Delta variant rampant in our community, we would like the FNSB to discuss and adopt reasonable mitigation policies,” reads a petition posted in various Fairbanks Facebook groups.
The petition has garnered nearly 600 signatures in just three days.
“I would like to see schools pay attention to CDC guidelines,” said David Valentine, who posted the campaign in the Fairbanks, Alaska, Facebook group. The CDC, he said, “has a great track record” of putting science into practice. Right now, Valentine said, the CDC is recommending wearing face coverings indoors.
Valentine was disappointed by the number of people opposed to masking and vaccination. Although “some people believe the virus doesn’t impact children,” kids can both become sick and transmit the virus. This is of particular concern with the more highly contagious Delta variant.
Valentine disagreed with the logic that the decision should be up to the individual. Individual choices make sense for decisions that only impact oneself, Valentine said. However, public safety frequently requires that people all follow a set of rules. For example, “we don’t decide for ourselves where we drive,” he said. Similarly, in the interest of others, “it is reasonable to take reasonable precautions,” Valentine said. Two examples of which, he added, are masking and vaccination.
Valentine’s post with the campaign received over 600 comments, many of them opposed to the initiative. Most individuals opposed to the campaign believed that the choice should be up to the parent rather than the school board.
“How about we let individual parents decide what is best for their own kids?” wrote one commenter.
Jennifer McKnight, who also wrote in opposition to the campaign, agrees with the school district’s decision to leave masking and vaccination to personal preference. “What the school district is doing is outstanding,” she said in an interview.
McKnight believes that school should go back to the way it was prior to the pandemic.
“Kids need to socialize,” she said. The inability to properly interact with peers “is not helping kids in the long run.”
If families want their kids to wear masks that’s their choice, but “parents shouldn’t be told what to do,” she said. McKnight, who has had Covid, said she believes masks are ineffective.
The idea that a piece of cloth will protect from a tiny virus, McKnight said, “is like trying to catch a mosquito with a chain link fence.”
Students in the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district return to class on Aug. 18.