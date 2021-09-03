FNA has received $4.1 million to treat at-risk youth, young adults and those hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fairbanks Native Association has three grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to address relevant health, according to an FNA news release.
“Improving the quality of life by promoting healing and wellness has been FNA’s mission for years,” Steve Ginnis, FNA executive director, said in a prepared statement. “These new grants will enhance the already dynamic system we operate.”
The first $2.1 million grant, called Preparing our Future Leaders, is given to FNA for five years. The money will fund culturally appropriate outpatient services for Indigenous young adults between 21 and 25 years old — the age group at risk for substance use disorder sand mental health issues, according to the release.
Reconnecting Youth is another $1.2 million five-year grant. It will be used to provide follow-up services for youth who have attempted suicide and use substances as well as to increase coordination between various agencies working with at-risk youth.
Lastly, a $798,000 grant called the Mental Health Trauma Treatment was extended for another year to address mental health issues and domestic violence caused by the pandemic.