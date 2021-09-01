Fairbanks Memorial Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, the first step in constructing the Gift of Life Flag Pole and Memorial Wall, both of which will honor organ donors.
The Gift of Life is a program to support organ donors and their families, explained Marisa Sharrah, development manager with the Fairbanks Hospital Foundation.
The wall and flag pole, Sharrah said, “isn’t about recognizing people who have donated money, but who have donated a lifesaving gift.” The initiative that led to the groundbreaking — and will ultimately lead to the memorial installations — began in March, Sharrah said, when they began raising money for a fund to recognize donors. The funds will go toward the flag pole and memorial wall.
The memorial is also a way for families to remember their loved ones and the sacrifice they made. FMH staff, said Sharrah, “put energy into making sure we support organ donor patients and their families.” Organ donation is a difficult time for both individuals and families, as it is usually the “culmination of a tragic event.”
However, with that tragedy can also come good, as individuals can choose to let their organs go to others in need. In addition to honoring past organ donors, the wall and flag also serve to make people more aware of the option, Sharrah said. This could save even more lives down the line.