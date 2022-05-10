The flooding of Manley Hot Springs on Saturday prompted last-minute evacuations to higher ground and the sheltering of dozens of people, including guests at Manley Hot Springs Resort.
Since Saturday, resources and organizations have mobilized to support those who were impacted or had their homes flooded.
Jeremy Zidek, public information officer for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the Manley Hot Springs flood also provides an example of how to prepare for a flood or other natural disaster.
“The first priority is people,” Zidek said. “Talk with your family, friends and neighbors and identify people in your community — elders, people with disabilities or health issues — who might need help and how you could help them.”
A second priority is to gather copies of all important documents, including identification, proof of ownership, medical documents and birth certificates, and place them in a waterproof container.
“Keeping those on hand or safe is important, because it can hamper your recovery efforts if you lose them,” Zidek said.
Residents should also have a ready emergency supply kit, including food, water, camping gear and money. They should also prepare to move vehicles to higher ground and secure important possessions in waterproof containers or bags, he said, to ensure they aren’t damaged by rising waters.
Considering pets should be another priority, to ensure they aren’t harmed or let loose in the community.
After a disaster
Zidek said the most important thing people can do after a disaster is start the recovery process directly.
“Document the damage, make a list of the items damaged, and if you have the resources, start the recovery process yourself immediately,” Zidek said. While the state has declared a disaster emergency for the area, Zidek said it’s “still in a response mode.”
“We don’t know yet what recovery resources will be available to people,” Zidek said. “People should not wait on the state or federal government for immediate relief.”
He advised those not impacted directly by flood should consider helping those most in need.
Zidek said recovering from a disaster starts at the community and regional level. Community members should do their best to start identifying needs, and communicate them to a regional response agency such as Tanana Chiefs Conference, the regional Native Corporation who has a mutual aid partnership with the state to assist smaller communities.
“We can support those efforts at the state level,” he said. “It’s a community effort.”