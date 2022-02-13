For at least six years, residents on Spudwood Road and Southwood Road in the Steese Creek/Gilmore Trail neighborhood have had to deal with flooded thoroughfares in winter months whenever water from a nearby ground source crossed over the streets.
Fairbanks North Star Borough officials met with residents Saturday in an informal setting to hear concerns and possibly hammer out solutions. The area is part of the Violet Drive Service Area.
Jim Williams, chief of staff for the borough mayor’s office, and Michael Bredlie, the borough’s rural services manager, both stressed the issue had a lot of layers to it.
Flooding issues
Flooding on Spudwood happens when culverts meant to direct water under the road are frozen or blocked. With culverts blocked, water and ice spills over the road and properties, limiting access to the back half of the neighborhood.
Resident Royce Miller said about a quarter mile of the roughly half-mile Spudwood Road is impacted — twice the size of previous years.
A contractor is usually called in to steam heat and thaw culverts, but residents say service has been sporadic at best, unresponsive at worst. Other residents said they tried to mitigate the impact of water flowing onto their property by laying down sandbags, which brought only temporary relief.
State contractors perform a similar service on Steele Creek Road culverts — it’s a state road — but once those culverts are freed up, water and ice flow through and into the Spudwood area. If Spudwood culverts are blocked, it flows wherever.
Similar issues are occurring on Southwood Road, about a mile from the trouble spot on Spudwood, as well as Eastwood and Northwood roads. Residents in the Southwood area note that flooding has damaged driveways and septic systems, and flooded properties, potentially harming property values.
Delays
Lacie Miller, Royce Miller’s daughter, said steam thaw services for the culverts haven’t been done in nearly two weeks. She said she requested a thawing service more than two weeks ago.
“I was told it was on a weekly schedule, so I figured I could wait it out ... but they didn’t show up,” Miller said.
Bredlie, the borough’s rural services manager, said the general services contractor, M&M, is responsible for conducting operations or hiring a subcontractor to do the service and then bill the service area.
“There has been a lot of money spent and wasted because of poor design and craftsmanship,” Royce Miller said.
Safety concerns and access issues
When Spudwood gets flooded and becomes impassable, it creates liability issues, some residents said.
“There’s a lack of emergency availability where this happens,” Amber Hendrickson said.
Lacie Miller agrees, noting some emergency vehicles will not take the risk of trying to cross the mix of ice and water.
“Imagine if your quality of life goes down, along with your safety and parents and kids,” she said. “Everyone in that neighborhood is at risk.”
Money matters
Bredlie said the service area has spent $175,000 steaming and otherwise addressing Spudwood Road’s ice problem since the 2016-2017 fiscal year. It averages to about $30,000 a year.
The Violet Drive Service Area generates about $90,000 a year for everything from snow clearing to steam thawing Spudwood culverts; what isn’t spent is rolled over into a savings account.
About $60,000 has already been expended in the current fiscal year between Spudwood and other services. Only $14,500 remains for the current fiscal year budget, which ends June 30.
When asked if the borough could get money from the state, Williams said the state doesn’t have funding. The borough, William said, requests upwards of $10 million every year for capital improvement projects, but doesn’t get any because the state doesn’t have the funding.
A need for commissioners
Bredlie said the borough can’t do anything directly.
“The borough doesn’t have areawide road powers, it’s all done through service areas,” Bredlie said. “General fund money can’t be used because all the money has to stay separate.”
Revenue is generated from local property taxes specifically for that task, and the borough cannot use money from its own accounts to address the issue.
According to Bredlie and Williams, a major problem starts with a lack of commissioners on the Violet Drive Service Area board. Borough code stipulates the service area should have three commissioners and an alternate but it currently only has one — Gary Pedretty.
Commissioners are unpaid volunteers who must be property owners within the service area. Only commissioners can request a contractor to come out and steam culverts or approve invoices for services. Pedretty, they said, can only do so much.
Bredlie and Williams had applications on hand to recruit commissioners.
Possible solutions
The only short-term solutions Bredlie said the borough could take would be to contact the main contractor that day and get someone out to Spudwood Road to thaw culverts. If the contractor can’t be reached, it would be Monday before something could be done.
Asked if residents could hire contractors privately, Williams said nothing prevents it but the borough frowns upon such solutions because the residents then take liability.
Creating a separate purchase order for commissioners to contact a second contractor could be another solution but would require approval from the borough finance department.
Long term, Williams said he would speak with the borough about tapping into a source of grant funding to conduct an engineering study and solve the issue.
Even if a study could be executed and solutions devised, a solution wouldn’t be executed until summer 2023.
From Royce Miller’s perspective, it doesn’t help much.
“We’ll be up against the same exact thing next year that we had last year and this year with that road becoming impassible,” he said.