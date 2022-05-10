An ice jam that formed on the Tanana River 12 miles downstream from Manley Springs broke up Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, causing flood waters to recede from the small Interior community.
“Water levels are falling, and they are beginning to get power up using generators,” said National Weather Service Fairbanks Office hydrologist Karen Endres.
According to state officials, between 50 and 75 of the 150 residents live in the impacted area. Manley Springs resident Sabrenia Jervsjo estimated between 65 and 70 people were displaced.
She said the aftermath “was just devastating.”
“Everything is wet and furniture and appliances are turned upside down, surrounded by diesel fuel,” Jervsjo said. “It’s like that throughout town.”
Jervsjo said she and her husband, Espen, left their home Saturday by paddle boat. She returned by paddleboat the next day to convince her parents to leave the house and to inspect the home.
“Today my husband went to get a loader and move some icebergs out of the way and at least open some windows in the home,” she said. “We’re just waiting for people to inspect the home before we touch anything.”
The ice jam formed Saturday morning, sending water flooding over a local slough and into low lying areas of the community.
Emergency resources being mustered
Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster emergency for the Yukon Koyukuk Regional Education Attendance Area Saturday, opening up resources at the state level to respond to the area.
In a Monday update, Dunleavy said the State State Emergency Operations Center is deploying an emergency manager to coordinate efforts on the ground directly with the community, as well as delivering several water pumps to assist dewatering efforts.
Dunleavy’s update notes the Alaska National Guard “is preparing to mobilize resources to respond to the Tribe and Community Association’s needs.”
Jeremy Zidek, public information officer for Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said crews are working to get power restored, but need to evaluate the village’s power lines before restoring electricity.
“Communications have been hampered, but we are trying to put up temporary communications systems to improve access outside the area,” Zidek said. A number of buildings, including the town’s tribal center and the resort, have independent power generators.
The state is also coordinating with Tanana Chiefs Conference for emergency response. TCC’s Village Public Safety Officer helped evacuate residents in low-lying areas to higher ground on Saturday.
Other agencies, including American Red Cross of Alaska, Salvation Army are also mobilizing teams, while “electricians in the community are working with resources from Fairbanks to restore power once it is safe to do so.”
TCC continues to send fuel, water, food, and other supplies out to support the community’s immediate needs.
“We cannot stress how absolutely critical TCC’s role has been in responding,” Zidek said. “In small communities like Manley that don’t have a borough government, TCC has stepped into emergency response mode.”
Worst flooding in years
Endres said the flooding was some of the worst in 45 years, with water crossing the Elliott Highway and flooding several roads.
“It was worse than the 2012 flood,” Endres said. ”It was only boat access from the airport to the bridge into the town.”
Most of the water will recede back into the river, she said, but residents should expect standing water in places.
North Pole residents Ken and Dee Born, who own Manley Hot Springs Resort along with their daughter Jesse, on Sunday drove to Manley Springs with generators, food and snacks along with a Mother’s Day steak dinner.
“The resort is essentially the refugee camp where people have come with stuff like cars, trailers and items from their house,” Born said.
He said Dunleavy and his staff arrived in Manley Hot Springs Sunday, bringing “pizza and fried chicken and soda pop.”
The resort was providing shelter to six families who had been impacted by flooding water, Born said.
“It’s muddy in town right now, the water started dropping really fast, but many of the homes are flooded and are going to require major repairs,” Born said. “It’s going to require a major cleanup.”
Community rallying
Jervsjo said despite everything, the community is rallying and expects more state help, including pumps to help remove water from basements or homes.
It isn’t the first time Manley has seen flooding, she added. A similar flood hit the town in 1962, she said, devastating the town. In April 2012, an ice jam on the Tanana prompted flooding in the community.
“Our community is once again pulling together,” Jervsjo said. “There are a couple of people working on some financial help. We have some families with children who need to get out of the community ASAP.” She said she expects things to improve once local power and communications is restored. “We’re healthy and dry, and that’s the most important thing,” Jervsjo said.
Flood watch in other Interior communities
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch advisory for other Interior communities on the Yukon River, including Circle and Eagle. NWS warnings noted that ice started moving in Eagle and the breakup front would reach Circle “within a few days.”
“With tributaries running high and competent ice in place, there is potential for ice jams to form and cause flooding in Circle,” the advisory states. “Residents near the river in Circle should monitor conditions and take the appropriate precautions to protect life and property.”
The National Weather Service on Monday canceled its flood watch for the Kuskokwim communities of Red Devil, Sleetmute and Georgetown.
Zidek, with Division of Homeland Security, said the state has been concerned about breakup for weeks following an above normal snowfall this winter. Manley Hot Springs flooding wasn’t expected, but he stressed the importance of keeping an eye on weather statements.
“We are likely going to see flooding in other areas, on the Yukon, in the next few weeks,” Zidek said. “The important thing to remember is that time for flooding has not passed.”