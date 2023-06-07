Chena River

Photo by Aaron Woods

High waters on the Chena River seen from above the Barnette Street bridge in downtown Fairbanks June 2, 2023.

 Photo by Aaron Woods

A float plane crashed last week on the Chena River.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Piper PA-18 float plane crashed while landing on the Chena River in Fairbanks around 8:45 a.m. May 29.

