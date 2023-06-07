A float plane crashed last week on the Chena River.
According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Piper PA-18 float plane crashed while landing on the Chena River in Fairbanks around 8:45 a.m. May 29.
Two people, a pilot and a passenger, were aboard the floatplane at the time of the crash, and neither were injured, the FAA stated. The crash caused substantial damage to the plane, damaging a float and a wing.
Chris Miller, one of the owners of Alaska Tailwheel, said that the FAA is still investigating the incident. Alaska Tailwheel, a contractor to Riverboat Discovery, said the incident occurred when they were getting ready for the show for the day. He said that the float plane landed in the river and ended up on the bank.
