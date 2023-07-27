A wildland fighter’s flight gear was stolen from her truck on Second Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Mikaela Young arrived at her truck parked on Second Avenue early Wednesday morning and found that several valuables, including tools and gear required for her job, were stolen.
Young grew up in Fairbanks and attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks Aviation Maintenance Associate Degree program. She has been a pilot for five years, and now flies water-bombing aircrafts to fight wildfires on a contract for the Bureau of Land Management.
Young said she planned to fly to Washington early Tuesday morning to fight wildfires there but after her flight was delayed, she returned to her hotel room at the Bridgewater Hotel around 1:30 a.m. to shower and rest before the flight. She returned to her truck on Second Avenue around 5 a.m. and found that her flight gear that is required to fly for the BLM and several personal items were missing from her truck, which had been broken into.
The most important thing that was stolen were her aircraft log books, which Young said are irreplaceable. Someone saw the log books downtown Wednesday morning and returned them to Young.
“That was amazing,” Young said.
Young said it’s not the end of the world, but her gear is required to do her job. Her custom flight helmet, which costs around $3,500, her flight suit, leather boots, helmet bag, ammunition for hunting rifles, a tool bag with tools for working on aircrafts, an antler handle knife that was gifted to her, cash, and a monitor screen on her truck, were all stolen from her truck.
Young said that she would normally be grounded from flying without her gear, but colleagues were able to scrounge together a spare helmet and a flight suit for her so she can continue fighting wildfires in Washington.
Individuals with information about the incident can contact Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.