Fresh Eyes on Ice is calling for Alaskans to send in pictures of river ice to help predict flooding.
“Because of the cold temperatures this spring, more than ever, citizen observations are valuable. The conditions are going to change quickly, and your observations can help,” said Katie Spellman, a research assistant professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “This next week and the week after are going to be be important. Really, anywhere on the Tanana River is good; anywhere is awesome.”
All submitted photos go directly to the Alaska Pacific River Forecast Center, which is in charge of issuing flood warnings. Real-time photos help scientist make more accurate forecasts. The pictures will also be archived for further ice and snow research.
“We’re really trying to get people to submit observations — like, right now is great — before river ice really starts to degrade and melt. Even getting photographs from once ice has already cleared from rivers is really good to know,” said Chris Arp, a founding hydrologist at UAF. “So right now all the way through the break-up season, which probably will last all the way through May.”
In the past, the Fresh Eyes on Ice program has helped predict floods in Galina, Manley, Eagle and other communities in Northwest Alaska.
“As a scientist, we can’t be everywhere at once, so one of the things we’ve been doing is working with schools to help improve collection of those data sets. We then also are providing them with an opportunity to basically work as scientist themselves and get outside,” Arp said.
Fresh Eyes on Ice works with 16 schools across the state in researching ice and snow.
“We’re reaching out to basically anybody who wants to take photographs,” Arp said. “A lot of those people are people who live in small villages or who fly, or are out traveling by snowmachine. Those are the people who can really help us out.”
The program was modeled after a previous UAF program ALISN, Alaska Lake Ice and Snow Network. Fresh Eyes on Ice’s goal is to modernize and expand on what they had been doing with research and educational outreach.
Pictures can be submitted through their website fresheyesonice.org, the GLOBE Observer app, or facebook on the Fresh Eyes on Ice facebook group. To learn more, visit fresheyesonice.org.