Tanana River

National Weather Service photo

The Tanana River ice jam that caused flooding in Manley Hot Springs released Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, allowing the river to slowly empty out of the Interior Alaska village.

 National Weather Service photo

Fresh Eyes on Ice is calling for Alaskans to send in pictures of river ice to help predict flooding.

“Because of the cold temperatures this spring, more than ever, citizen observations are valuable. The conditions are going to change quickly, and your observations can help,” said Katie Spellman, a research assistant professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “This next week and the week after are going to be be important. Really, anywhere on the Tanana River is good; anywhere is awesome.”