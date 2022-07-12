Flash flooding and mudslides knocked parts of the Richardson Highway out of commission Monday night and Tuesday morning and damaged fiber optic cables, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation.
DOT released an update at 10:45 a.m. today stating that the Richardson was closed from Mile 218 to Mile 234.
The update stated crews are establishing a list of damaged areas needing repair. The impacted areas so far identified include Boulder Creek, Lower Suzy Q Creek, Upper Suzy Q, Falls Creek, Gunnysack Creek, Darling Creek, Bear Creek, Ruby Creek and One Mile Creek.
The areas are "are experiencing very high waters with a forecast of 80% showers over the next few days." In addition, DOT said the washouts and mudslides damaged fiber optic cables in the area.
"We currently have crews on the north and south ends of the closure assessing damaged and washed out areas," the DOT update states. "We are planning to bring additional support for when we make repairs once we’ve established all the damage and identified the resources needed."
Emergency 9-1-1 calls were briefly disrupted for the both the Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center before they were restored, both agencies confirmed.
Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel confirmed that emergency 9-1-1 calls to Western, Interior and Southeast Alaska were restored "and the issue resolved by our telecom partners."
City of Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden said the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, which coordinates dispatch calls for multiple agencies in the region is running fine after some disruption.
"Some of our non-emergency phone lines were impacted this morning but they are now all up and running," Soden said by email. "We had issues receiving 911 calls from just one carrier, but those calls were still able to be rerouted to us from another center. So there was not a significant or long-term impact to FECC."
Attempts to reach Alaska Communications for comment have so far been unsuccessful.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.