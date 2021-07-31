It was a busy week for the Alaska delegation, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s push for hard infrastructure, Sen. Dan Sullivan’s outrage over a Bureau of Land Management nominee and Rep. Don Young’s marching orders for Alaska residents.
Rep. Young’s shot for Covid vaccines
Get vaccinated. The Dean has spoken.
That is the message from Congressman Don Young, who knows a thing or two about resilience and personal responsibility. As the senior member of the U.S. House and of Congress, the Dean carries extra credibility as a politician who has seen and survived it all and then some.
Young — who has represented Alaska for 25 terms — just released a public service video for Alaskans and people across the nation. His message: Get the Covid vaccine. If the Dean can roll up his sleeve, well, you can, too.
“I want to speak to you personally about Covid-19 vaccinations,” Young says on the video posted to YouTube. “There is much misinformation out there. These shots are safe, effective and they cost you nothing.
“We must take this seriously,” he continues. “That is why I chose to get vaccinated and I think you should do the same. These shots can save your life and the lives of people around you. They will help us fight this virus and get done with it.”
The Dean is not messing around. “I got vaccinated,” he said. “I believe it works. I know it works. I want you to do the same thing for Alaska and yourselves.”
Denali Commission has a new leader
Alaska’s delegation — U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and U.S. Rep. Don Young — announced this week that Garrett Boyle has been tapped as federal co-chair of the Denali Commission. He was appointed by the Secretary of Commerce.
Boyle will fill the post most recently held by John Torgerson, who has been serving as interim federal co-chair.
The Denali Commission has existed for nearly a quarter century. Created by Sen. Ted Stevens, the commission funds economic development and infrastructure in rural Alaska. It is the lead agency to assist communities experiencing flooding, threats from melting permafrost and coastal erosion, among other issues.
Boyle is familiar with Alaska’s rural and remote communities. He grew up in small towns that include Ouzinkie, Unalakleet and Seward. Boyle is an attorney who earned his bachelor’s degree from Seattle University and graduated from Tulane University School of Law.
He currently is deputy chief of staff and chief counsel in Murkowski’s office, where he previously served as legislative director. “Garrett has the background, experience, and passion to lead the Denali Commission,” Murkowski said. “From day one serving Alaskans as a member of my staff, he’s worked on rural development and environmental policy issues.”
Sullivan said that Boyle is “uniquely qualified” to lead the commission. “Garrett has a deep appreciation for the challenges and opportunities facing our state’s rural communities and understands how the commission can best address these issues to improve the well-being of Alaskans.”
Added Young: “Garrett is an Alaskan through and through, and he has proven his commitment to improving lives in every corner of Alaska. I am confident that he will help the commission continue serving the people of our state.”
The three members of Alaska’s delegation extended their appreciation to Torgerson, “who put service above self,” Young said.
Will EVs bring down vehicle costs?
VW is hopping aboard the electric vehicle bandwagon, according to the online Oil Price news service.
Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess predicted at the company’s annual general meeting that EVs would be cheaper than traditional combustion-engine vehicles in just a few years.
“Electric cars already today are very, very competitive and they’re becoming more competitive over time. that gives us the certainty that this is the right way going forward. Electric cars actually will bring down the cost of individual mobility further,” Diess said.
The company disclosed that it delivered more than 170,000 all-electric vehicles in the first half of 2021, which is twice as many vehicles from 2020. Diess stated that EVs are seen as the “only way” to have a significant impact on carbon emissions over the next decade.
Alaska’s role in the changing energy market
America has fallen behind globally in addressing “climate change, security, ramping up international competition, and woefully underdeveloped infrastructure,” according to Oil Price, the energy news service.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski has been part of a core group of senators working to advance federal legislation to improve America’s “hard infrastructure,” including alternative energy sources such as hydropower and the resiliency of the electrical grid.
A provision calls for mapping U.S. critical mineral resources, a measure that Murkowski advocates. She also is leading efforts to streamline the permitting and review process for mining and extraction.
Oil Price reported this week that “Climate change poses an enormous threat to energy security ... What’s more, clean energy relies on long and complex supply chains that include components like rare earth metals and minerals, and the countries that control those supply chains will be the new energy titans.
“So far, the United States is falling far, far behind in that race. As it stands, China controls the supply of as much as 90% of some of these finite materials.”
Murkowski favors tapping Alaska’s “extraordinary potential.” In Alaska, the governor and entire congressional delegation are increasingly focused on opportunities from the state’s mineral resources.
The industry produces zinc, lead, copper, gold and silver, among other minerals. Minerals are Alaska’s second-largest export commodity, with demand growing.
Minerals, including rare earths, are used in the production of energy storage batteries and other smart technologies. Alaska is active in exploration for rare earth elements to replace exports dominated by China, according to the publication Mining Engineering.
Sullivan rebukes nominee as ‘eco-terrorist’
Sen. Dan Sullivan castigated the U.S. Senate this week for advancing Tracy Stone-Manning as the nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
The U.S. Senate voted 50 to 49 to move forward with the consideration of Stone-Manning to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). She currently is senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation.
Describing Stone-Manning as an “eco-terrorist,” Sullivan accused the Biden administration of endorsing “far-left” groups for important positions in the federal government. “This is a symbol of how crazy and far left this administration has gone and, to be honest, how fearful some of my colleagues are of that,” Sullivan said during a speech on the Senate floor.
Sullivan criticized Stone-Manning’s early involvement with Earth First! According to the group’s website: “First of all, Earth First! is not an organization, but a movement. There are no ‘members’ of Earth First!, only Earth First!ers. It is a belief in biocentrism, that life of the Earth comes first, and a practice of putting our beliefs into action.”
Sullivan said that Stone-Manning “was complicit” in activities by Earth First! to put “big metal spikes, thick ones, in trees that were meant to either threaten to hurt or actually gravely injure Americans, working families who were harvesting trees in our country legally and who were putting trees in sawmills legally.
“This was a common technique — tree spiking, as it was called — deployed by such ecoterrorist groups in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and it is extremely dangerous.”
Contact Linda F. Hersey