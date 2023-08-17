Five men were charged with robbery and assault in connection with an armed robbery on 21st Avenue.
A group of five males started following a man and his girlfriend on 22nd Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Fairbanks Police Department. They reportedly surrounded the couple and demanded money. One of the males pointed a gun at the man and pistol whipped him in the right jaw, knocking him unconscious, the release stated.
When the man regained consciousness, he found that his phone, shoes, and wallet were gone. Fairbanks Police found the male victim laying in the street holding his head near 21st Avenue and East Cowles Street around 4:40 p.m. Friday. The man’s girlfriend confirmed his story.
Brandon Charlie-Forness, 18, and Justice Nelson, 19, and a 17-year-old male were charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault. Nelson was also charged with misdemeanor violating bail conditions. A 16-year-old male was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault. Fairbanks police forward charges of felony first-degree robbery and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault for Jordan Steward, 22, to the District Attorney’s Office.
