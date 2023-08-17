Badge

Five men were charged with robbery and assault in connection with an armed robbery on 21st Avenue.

A group of five males started following a man and his girlfriend on 22nd Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Fairbanks Police Department. They reportedly surrounded the couple and demanded money. One of the males pointed a gun at the man and pistol whipped him in the right jaw, knocking him unconscious, the release stated.

