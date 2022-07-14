In response to declining numbers, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game made the decision to lower the bag limit for the Fortymile Caribou Herd during the upcoming fall hunt. Resident hunters are now limited to one bull rather than two bulls in all four zones.
ADF&G announced the change to RC860 in an emergency order Tuesday, which impacts only resident hunters. The nonresident bag limit remains one bull. According to a news release, the department is taking a more conservative approach to the harvest this fall due to declining numbers and low productivity among Fortymile Caribou. “To ensure continued harvest opportunity, a more conservative approach requires the department to change the 2022 fall harvest bag limit,” reads the emergency order.
The Fortymile Herd has grown large in recent years, leading to overgrazing. To limit the size of the herd and to keep caribou numbers within a range that can be sustained by the habitat, ADF&G has upped bag limits and quotas in the past two years. Now, however, despite being near a sustainable size, the herd continues to show signs of nutritional stress.
“Department staff continue to observe poor nutritional condition in the herd,” reads a statement from ADF&G. Since the herd is already struggling, in order to maintain the population for future harvests ADF&G decided to reduce the number of caribou taken by hunters.
The Department conducted a photo census of the herd late last month, and photos are currently being counted. The results from the census will be used to determine hunt quotas.
The good news for hunters is that today is the first day hunters can purchase permits for RC860. Permits become available at 8 a.m. Thursday and can be purchased in-person at ADF&G offices or online at www.adfg.alaska.gov.