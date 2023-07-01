A popular road system caribou hunt has been called off the Alaska Department Fish and Game after it reported low population estimates, according an emergency notice posted Friday.
The Nelchina caribou herd, located in Game Management Unit 13, which the order affects, migrates through a part of Alaska on partially accessible roads, including the gravel Denali Highway between Paxson on the Richardson Highway and Cantwell on the Parks Highway.
According to ADF&G, the annual hunt is regulated by allowing hunters to participate in lieu of other permitted hunts. Hunters access the hunting area in anything from RVs to four-wheelers every autumn.
But the last two winters have changed that, according to the ADF&G notice and to conserve the herd, “no state Nelchina caribou hunts will occur in fall or winter for the 2023/24 season.”
“The Nelchina caribou herd (NCH) experienced severe winter conditions in the winter of 2021/22, followed by a late spring, which coincided with late migration and a late calving period for the herd,” the notice states. “Overwinter mortality of adults and calves was high, resulting in a population decline and low recruitment of 2021 calves into the population.”
As a result, residents who applied to hunt Nelchina caribou under the Tier 1 and community subsistence hunt programs will be released from the conditions of the permits.
ADF&G game managers estimated there were 17,433 caribou in the herd after its 2022 summer estimate. The amount falls drastically short of the targeted 35,000 and 40,000, which is enough for a “harvestable surplus of 600 to 1,000 animals.”
“The herd is below objectives and will remain below objectives in 2023,” the advisory states. “No harvestable surplus of caribou is expected this year which means no state hunt opportunities can be provided.”
State biologists observed a low birth rate and low survival rate among calves, along with a high population ratio of caribou bulls to cows. About 87% of the calves tracked with a radio collar in 2022 died, according to ADF&G.
Additionally, while the state closed its winter hunting season, federal subsistence hunt administrators didn’t implement fall or winter restriction dates or bag limits and allowed permits to hunt both cows and bulls.
ADF&G also noted that the 2022 herd migration “coincided with swollen creeks and rivers that were difficult to cross and up to 18 inches of snow falling along the migration route.” Half of the observed calf population did not survive.
Similar conditions persisted this spring, with poor birth and survival rates, deep snow and late spring contributing to a lower population. According to the advisory, the small calf birth rates in 2021, 2022 and this year “will impact future productivity of the herd.”
Residents who applied for the administrators to cancel Nelchina herd hunts on federal land to ensure the population rebounds.
ADF&G biologists will conduct a population survey of the Nelchina caribou herd in mid-July to determine whether a 2024-2025 hunt are likely.
