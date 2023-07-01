Hey there!

Photo courtesy of Susan Miller, Fairbanks

A caribou crosses the road in Denali National Park near Mile 29 near the Teklanika River.

A popular road system caribou hunt has been called off the Alaska Department Fish and Game after it reported low population estimates, according an emergency notice posted Friday.

The Nelchina caribou herd, located in Game Management Unit 13, which the order affects, migrates through a part of Alaska on partially accessible roads, including the gravel Denali Highway between Paxson on the Richardson Highway and Cantwell on the Parks Highway.

