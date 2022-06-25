After getting bad news last week, things are looking up for Chitina dipnetters and Copper River Drainage anglers. Due to improved numbers of king salmon, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game decided to reverse their earlier emergency order limiting the Chitina Personal Use Dipnet Fishery and the Copper River Drainage to catch and release only for king salmon.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, dipnetters can keep one kingand anglers on the Copper River Drainage can keep two kings. This is an annual limit, so fishers are allowed just one and two fish respectively for the year, according to a statement from ADF&G.
The Chitina Personal Use Fishery will be open continuously for roughly a week: from Monday morning through July 3 at 11:59 p.m. The Copper River Drainage includes the Gulkana Klutina and Tonsina Rivers.
Also beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, anglers in the Copper River Drainage upstream of Haley Creek will again be able to retain king salmon. The downside to the good news, though, is that the department reduced the annual limit. Fishers are limited to just two fish, according to the emergency order.
The department decided to reopen fishing because of improved numbers of kings passing through the Miles Lake sonar.
During the week of June 13-19, a total of 90,771 salmon were counted passing the sonar, which exceeded the preseason estimate of 64,584 salmon by 26,187 fish. “The surplus of salmon justified a 168-hour opening for the dipnet fishery, an increase of 54 hours from the preseason schedule,” reads a statement from ADF&G.
“As of June 15, the 2022 king salmon run to the Copper River was projected to be weaker than the preseason forecast of 40,000 king salmon,” according to the emergency order. Within the past week, however, “king salmon migration into the Copper River has improved,” allowing additional harvest.