A former city mayor and city councilman, Jerry Cleworth, is running for City Council Seat A.
Cleworth, 69, has lived in Alaska his whole life with the exception of three months when he was an infant. When he was 7, his father became the pastor of First Presbyterian Church and the family came to Fairbanks.
“It was a great place for kids to grow up,” Cleworth said. “Of course, all that has changed and evolved, but I’ve always found Fairbanks to be a very welcoming place. I Just think it’s a wonderful place to call home.”
Cleworth went to school in Fairbanks. So did his two daughters and his grandchildren. He received his business degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and owns and operates Alaska Rare Coins.
He said his interest in politics started when state money given to municipalities “from the oil well started drying up” and people became concerned “how rapidly the taxes might be growing again.” He attended a few city council meetings, became interested in the procedures and, since then, he tried himself as the mayor of city of Fairbanks and served on the City Council, finance committee and Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation agency.
“I greatly enjoyed being on (FAST Planning committee), because you can take an idea of a street that needs repair or bridge or bicycle paths, and see them to fruition,” he said.
From all his experience, Cleworth said he noticed that “the (city) needs seem to be somewhat consistent.”
“The majority of phone calls we get regarding the city have to do with snow removal, road repair — issues that touch people every day,” he said. That’s why he said when he was mayor, he focused on adding warm storage facility for Public Works and extra space to their repair shop.
Cleworth said he is concerned that “in the last couple of years, there seems to be pressure on constantly spending more” and “obligating ourselves to contracts and things that we don’t really have a revenue source for.”
“I just think we need to be better fiscal stewards,” he said. “I don’t I don’t want to see us start deficit spending our general fund. What I bring to the table is just basically common sense and a lot of institutional knowledge.”
He also loves coming up with creative new solutions to some problems.
“Some of those ideas just come from citizens’ comments,” he said. “I think oftentimes, we listen, but we don’t really listen. it’s important for us to look at all the ideas that are presented before decisions are made.”
Candidates Q&A
1. The city of Fairbanks has been experiencing staffing shortages in various agencies, including fire, police and dispatch. What are your ideas for strengthening city hiring efforts?
Currently, there is only one position vacant in the fire department. Vacancies in dispatch and the police department, unfortunately, reflect state and national trends. Many police departments are using public service aides to assist officers who sometimes spend over 50% of their time on matters that do not require an officer. Improving the working environment, the use of bonuses to attract lateral hires, and aggressive marketing are useful tools.
2. The City Council has discussed several options regarding demolition of the Polaris Building. What is the most viable and fastest option to get it down? What should go in the space once it is gone?
The current focus is to continue working with our congressional delegation as the federal infrastructure bill is being crafted and will ideally have an earmark for this huge project. However, it should not preclude us from continuing to look for alternative uses, and ideas for razing or using the building. Ideally, I would like to see the space become commercial and/or residential which brings people downtown every day.
3. The city provides essential services to residents while also operating within a balanced budget and protecting the city’s permanent fund. What are your ideas for bringing in additional city revenue or changing spending?
The city has added business license fees, marijuana taxes, gasoline excise taxes, used the maximum earnings allowed from the permanent fund and annually grow the tax cap by the CPI index and new construction. The purchasing power of these new revenue sources has too quickly eroded and the council needs to focus energy on why this is happening and analyze expenses as well as revenues.
4. One of the ways a city grows is by bringing in new businesses. How would you encourage new business to come to Fairbanks?
New businesses look for stability in taxation, affordable energy, reliable city services, and dependable utilities. Our basic mil rate is fixed by the city charter at 4.9 mils which give new prospects the high degree of taxation stability they desire. Not having a general sales tax makes them more competitive with on-line retailers. The growing availability of gas is also a major plus for attracting commercial properties.
5. Is there anything you would like to see implemented — ordinances, programs, initiatives, etc — if you are elected?
We need to continually focus on keeping up with infrastructure needs. Through our Capital Fund we plan for major equipment purchases years in advance and make sure that proper building maintenance is not put on the back burner. This gives each department in the City workspace and tools to do their jobs effectively. I would also like to focus attention on snow removal resources and logistics.
6. What makes you qualified to hold this office?
I have served as a council member for 26 years, as mayor for three years and currently serve on the city’s Finance Committee. I was a member of FMATS and FAST planning for 10 years which schedules and allocates funds for major city road projects. I also spent six years as the city’s representative to the Borough Assembly. It has truly been a great honor to serve the residents of Fairbanks.