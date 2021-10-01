After a week of cold weather but no snow, Fairbanks is expected to receive several inches through Sunday, and areas of the Southeastern Interior are projected to receive even heavier snowfall. This is the first widespread snow event of the season, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kerrie Simmons.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Fairbanks and the surrounding hills as well as the Denali area from Friday through Sunday afternoon. Fairbanks is forecast to receive 4 to 6 inches and Denali is expected to see 5 to 8 inches, with localized amounts as high as 12 inches.
The snowfall is caused by two fronts expected to swing up into the area from the Gulf of Alaska less than 24 hours apart, Simmons said.
Snow began on Friday afternoon, and Fairbanks was predicted to receive 2 to 3 inches by Friday night. There was forecast to be a “little bit of a lull” in precipitation on Friday night before the second front moves in Saturday afternoon. The second system is expected to bring another 2 to 5 inches of snow to Fairbanks before it tapers off Sunday afternoon, Simmons said.
Also due to the same weather fronts, winter storm watches are in effect for much of the Eastern and Southeastern Interior from Friday evening through Sunday. Heavy snow is possible in the Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range, and Upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country, according to the National Weather Service. According to Simmons, these areas are expected to receive more snow than Fairbanks due to their positioning relative to mountains; mountains amplify the amount of snow.
Deltana and Tanana Flats are expected to receive the most snow — 7 to 10 inches — with localized amounts of up to 13 inches. Four to 7 inches are forecast for the Eastern Alaska Range, with localized amounts of up to 14 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 35 miles per hour in the area, causing drifting. In the Upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country, people should expect 5 to 9 inches, with localized amounts as great as 13 inches.
Simmons urged people to use caution when traveling in the area, particularly along the Parks and Richardson highways. Snow was expected to arrive there earlier, and as of Friday morning the areas Richardson were already “pretty dicey,” according to Simmons.
This amount of snow at this point in the season is “not too out of the normal,” Simmons said. There have been a handful of events with roughly similar amounts of two-day snow accumulation prior to the first few days of October.
It is still too early to know if this snow event will be the basis of the snowpack this year, Simmons explained. It is expected to warm up into the 40s next week, which would cause at least some of the snow to melt.