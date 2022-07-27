The first group of Stryker armored vehicles rolled onto rail flatcars on a brisk, overcast Tuesday morning at Fort Wainwright’s train depot, marking a milestone transition for the U.S. Army in Alaska.
Sixty-eight Strykers were lined up in rows and slowly coordinated by Army soldiers to move up a concrete ramp and onto the railcars, three vehicles to a bed.
“They will be going to Anniston Army Depot in Alabama,” said deployment specialist Joe Valdrow.
The Strykers leave by Friday and are expected to arrive in Anchorage by the weekend. From there, the multipurpose vehicles will be barged to the Lower 48 to be retrofitted and re-assigned.
The process marks just another stage as the U.S. Army Alaska transitions to presence focused on arctic/sub-arctic warfare and training.
Another 258 Stryker units will be shipped to Anniston in August and September, Valdrow said.
“It takes about 148 people to coordinate this, so it’s quite a bit,” Valdrow said. “The most important thing is that everything is loaded safely.”
Chief Warrant Officer Erik Peterson, mobility officer for the 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, said the process is part of the transformation Fort Wainwright units are undergoing.
U.S. Army Alaska was reflagged as the 11th Airborne Division in June, moving away from being part of the 25th Infantry Division, which headquarters in Hawaii. The U.S. Army made the decision in part to focus more on Arctic training and in part to provide Alaska army troops with a signature identity.
“We’re moving from a Stryker-based combat team to something that is more Arctic-focused,” Peterson said. “This is the first time for a unit to be focused like this in the Army, as we are a uniquely-located unit.”
The vehicles are going, he added, but the troops remain in Alaska. Peterson said only a few specialized soldiers — engineers and mechanics trained to work on Stryker vehicles — will likely be reassigned.
The Stryker units, once part of the 1st Stryker Brigade, 25th Division, were the most geographically isolated in the Army. Fort Wainwright’s Stryker brigade was reflagged as the 1st Brigade Combat Team as part of the transition in June, now making it the Army’s most geographically isolated arctic brigade.
While part of one of the U.S. Army’s two stateside airborne divisions, Fort Wainwright places more of an emphasis on cold climate mobile infantry.
“We have a unique mission, and we are equipped to perform that mission,” Peterson said. “For Fort Wainwright, that means working in the Arctic and focusing on a unique skill set. Rather than going down to the Lower 48 to train with other Stryker units, we are going to be focused on the terrain in Alaska and the arctic.”
The initial equipment vehicle replacements are still in the early stages, Peterson said, but mobility will be a key asset. More snowshoeing and snow mobiles, along with vehicles capable of handling the Interior’s harsh winter climates.
“We’re going to be focusing on platforms that are good for over-the-snow mobility and being an infantry combat team that can move in those Arctic conditions,” Peterson said. “It’s going to be exciting as we get new platforms, tactics and techniques.”
Strykers have difficulty performing in cold climates and 40 below temperatures, one of the reasons the Army is pushing them to the Lower 48.
“Strkyers are awesome with all their different platforms, from medical to maneuvering troops. They’re modular and you can set up different weapons systems,” Peterson said. “But you need a road, and there’s some limited mobility aspects with it — and you need a lot of engineering equipment to build a road or clear a path to push Strykers forward.”
Peterson said Fort Wainwright’s Stryker fleet is one of the Army’s older ones and will need to be retrofitted before they are reassigned.
The Department of Defense and national security experts have placed an increasing focus on the Arctic for security and strategic purposes, especially as climate change has opened up access to the region’s potential for natural resources and new travel routes.
DOD and military officials have continuously noted China and Russia, among others, already have an interest in an area close to U.S. territory, creating potential security concerns in the process.