First swans

Courtesy of Grace Nelson

The first pair of trumpeter swans land at Creamer’s Field on Friday morning, April 14, 2023.

 Courtesy of Grace Nelson

Trumpeter swans and geese were spotted in the Interior on Friday, heralding one of the biggest signs of spring.

Friends of Creamer’s Field announced that the first pair of trumpeter swans arrived on Friday morning.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.