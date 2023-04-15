Trumpeter swans and geese were spotted in the Interior on Friday, heralding one of the biggest signs of spring.
Friends of Creamer’s Field announced that the first pair of trumpeter swans arrived on Friday morning.
Grace Nelson, the executive director of Friends of Creamer’s Field, said Mark Ross, the refuge biologist and educator, heard the swans around 10:10 a.m. Friday. She said that the swans are the first waterfowl on the refuge this year. “The snow buntings are already here,” Nelson said.
Ross said, traditionally, white-cheeked Canada geese are the first of the migratory waterfowl to arrive.
According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, trumpeter swans are the largest member of the waterfowl family. They winter near coastal waters from Cordova to the Columbia River in Washington.
Allen Chaffin spotted eight geese on Clearwater Lake in Delta Junction around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Darlene Chaffin said there were four swans on the lake Thursday and several gulls. She also said that a pair of swans spent the winter on Clearwater Lake.
Canada geese winter from western Canada to the southern United States, the ADFG stated.
Ross said the arrival of Canada geese has gotten earlier since 1975. In 1980, the average of arrival of Canada geese was April 17 and now the average arrival is April 7, Ross said.
“Snow pack and snow on the ground is one of the main factors that slows arrival time,” Ross said. “Since the snow pack is pretty deep now and we’ve had cold weather, there is a chance it could be another week before the geese show up.”
Last year, the swans arrived on April 6 and the geese followed on April 7, Nelson said.
