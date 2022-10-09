The northernmost Methodist Church in the United States celebrated its 70th anniversary in September.
After the first attempt at starting a United Methodist Church, the St. James Methodist Episcopal Church in Fairbanks failed by 1918.
Fairbanks First United Methodist Church was officially organized in September 1952 with 80 charter members. In 1953, the sanctuary building was constructed, with the first service held there on Dec. 13, 1952. In 1965, the education wing of the building was constructed. When the Chena River flooded in 1967, the pastor and his family were evacuated to Lathrop High School and the basement was reconstructed.
Nona Howard, a long-time member of Fairbanks First United Methodist Church, said all the old records were lost in the flood.
At FUMC’s peak, Howard said they had three services on Sunday, two Sunday school sessions and over 20 small groups.
Howard lived in Fairbanks from 1955 to 1956 and moved back permanently in 1961. She has gone to church with every pastor except the church’s second. While her involvement has changed over the past few years, she served for six years as lay leader, acting as the spokesperson for the people, and in an office with the church conference in Anchorage for four years. She served as the associate chair of the membership committee and has worked to preserve the records of people who have attended First Methodist over the years.
She said she’s had three favorite pastors over the years: one who was good with her kids, one who shared fantastic messages and one who got her more involved in the church.
“There has always been a sense of church family,” said Mary Vogel, a member of Fairbanks First United Methodist Church since 1989.
Robert Jones has served as the leader of First Methodist since 2017. Covid-19 presented unique challenges for the congregation, he said. FUMC followed the directions of the denomination, including putting in-person services on hold and slowly reopening with social distancing and refraining from singing out loud. Jones held drive-in worship until October 2020 and held worship services over YouTube and Facebook.
“It was terrible,” Nona Howard said grinning as she went on to express how grateful she was to be back in person.
While most churches celebrate their 75th anniversary, Jones and members started planning the 70th anniversary during the pandemic.
“We needed something to look forward to,” he said. The theme for the celebration was Music through the Decades and members, along with the children’s choir, sang popular songs from the last 70 years, like “It’s a Lovely Day Today” from the 1950s, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” from the 1960s and “Lean on Me” from the 1970s. Not only did Howard help plan the 70th anniversary celebrations for more than 18 months, she also put vinyl records on the walls to honor all former pastors and their spouses and decorated tables with 1952 and 2022 photos of the church.
To celebrate the 70th anniversary, two former pastors, Jim Hardenbrook and David Dyrenforth, as well as the Alaska Lay Leader Jo Ann Hayden and Conference Historian Larry Hayden, spoke at the celebration on Sept. 17. Elaine Stanovsky, the bishop of The Greater Northwest Area, provided a video message.
On Sunday morning, Alaska United Methodist Conference Superintendent, Rev. Christina DowlingSoka preached to the congregation.
In May, a conservative branch of the United Methodist Church split to form the Global Methodist Church. First Methodist didn’t follow suit.
“This church is going to be pretty solid United Methodist, and welcomes all people,” Pastor Jones said, “primarily the LGBTQ community.”
The military presence in Fairbanks and North Pole “means people move away quickly, but there’s always the possibility for new people,” Jones said.
Howard emphasized the importance of the church being welcoming for everyone.
Music and art have played an important role in bringing people from the community together at FUMC, Jones said. The church has hosted the Grace Notes Music Academy since 2018 and started hosting a free performance series for the public called Music and More in August 2022.
Fairbanks First UMC has served the community in numerous ways throughout the past 70 years. It used to host the Stone Soup Cafe and trained members in emergency response techniques, Mary said. Mary said, the church partnered with Immaculate Conception to provide around 50 sack lunches to homeless people once a month year-round and warm up bags in the winter months. FUMC has also supported local, state and global outreach ministries, including No More Malaria, Heifer Project, Loving Families and Celebrate Recovery.