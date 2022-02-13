Alaska first lady Rose Dunleavy opened the nomination period for the 2022 First Lady’s Volunteer Awards. The annual awards, started in 1975 by first lady Bella Hammond, recognize and pay tribute to volunteers who have made a contribution within our communities and state. The 2022 nomination period is open through March 10.
“It’s always a great honor to award these hardworking Alaskans who do not often receive recognition,” Dunleavy said in a release announcing the nominations. “The First Lady Volunteer Awards shines a light on these special Alaskans.”
Nominations can be submitted online at volunteerawards.alaska.gov or by using hard copies which are available to pick up in person at the governor’s offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Soldotna, Fairbanks and Palmer.
The First Lady’s Volunteer Awards ceremony and luncheon will be tentatively held at the governor’s residence in Juneau this spring.