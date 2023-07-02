As the Fairbanks North Star Borough prepares for Fourth of July celebrations, the Fairbanks Fire Department is encouraging people to remain safe.
“With any holiday there can be increased risk of emergencies of any kind,” Kraig Bryan, FFD deputy fire marshall, said. “We encourage the community to celebrate safely this Fourth of July season.”
Use of fireworks is prohibited within Fairbanks city limits, Bryan said. Fairbanks police may confiscate and dispose of fireworks found within the city limits. People in possession of fireworks may be fined up to $300.
People residing outside the city should contact the Fairbanks Area Forestry to stay up to date on burn restrictions before using fireworks, Bryan said.
If you reside outside the city and are planning to celebrate the Fourth using fireworks, it’s important to stay safe.
• Never throw or aim fireworks at people or animals.
• Keep fireworks away from young children and supervise older children.
• Never hold a firework while lighting it and do not stand directly above it while lighting.
• Keep unused fireworks away from where you are lighting them.
• Never try making your own fireworks.
• With Alaska’s wildfire season in full swing, preventing fires caused by fireworks is also important.
Fireworks should only be used in a clear area away from flammable materials, dry leaves, grass and people
• Never light fireworks in or around houses or other buildings.
• Always keep a water source nearby to extinguish fire or to use on fireworks that don’t got off.
• Before discarding unused fireworks, douse them in water.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter