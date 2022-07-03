Dry and windy weather conditions are hampering firefighting efforts in the Clear Fire area around the city of Anderson, according to an update from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Firefighting.
The hot, windy weather increased the fire much of its northeast and southwest portions.
The lightning-caused Clear Fire has grown to 39,872 acres with almost 400 personnel assigned to fighting it. It remains at 8% contained.
Preparedness levels remain the same. The areas accessed by Kobe Road and all cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles of the current fire perimeter are at “Go” status, or evacuation-level. Cabins along the Teklanika River between two and five miles of the current fire perimeter are still in “Set” stage, with residents urged to be ready to go at a moment’s notice with a go bag, while City of Anderson, Clear, Clear Space Force Station, Bear Creek and June Creek remain in the “Ready” stage.
The fire did “spot” across the Teklanika River on the northwestern edge Friday night, but aerial resources were able to contain it without reports of structural damage.
A “Red Flag Warning” remained in effect for the area around the Clear Fire through Saturday due to the high temperatures and erratic winds.
Minto Lakes Fire
The Minto Lakes Fire, burning northeast of the city of Fairbanks, remains active and uncontained with almost 200 personnel committed to it. The lightning-caused fire was reported at 22,218 acres as of Friday night.
The Alaska State Parks announced closures for the Whitefish campground and boat launch Saturday morning due to the the fire’s proximity. The Division of Forestry also asked the public to limit unnecessary visitations to areas around the fire perimeter while fire personnel combat the wildland fire.
Those ares include the Murphy Dome area down to the Murphy Dome Road Boat Ramp and the Chatanika River, and the Hayes and Himalaya subdivisions.
“Vehicles on the roads and boats on the river can present additional risks to the public, and to firefighters trying to protect structures and construct fire lines,” the announcement states.
Fire personnel have made structure protection a priority.
Firefighters completed a fire line and laid houses around the native allotments near the Murphy Dome Boat Launch. On the north side of the Chatanika River structure protection measures were implemented up to river mile 17, including setting up sprinkler systems around houses and cabins.
A fireworks ban remains in place for much of the state, including the Fairbanks North Star Borough and Denali borough, along with areas around Delta Junction.
More than 1.8 million acres have burned so far this season, including over 185,000 acres on Friday alone. The state of Alaska has had to call in fire crews from other states, including a planeload of 84 that landed in Fairbanks Friday to assist with wildland fires.