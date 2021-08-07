Firehouse Subs is hosting its ninth-annual H2O For Heroes drive today, a nationwide bottled water drive that aims to equip first responder organizations with the drinking water supplies they need to support the community.
Guests who bring an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water into local Firehouse Subs today will receive a free medium sub of their choice. In Fairbanks, Firehouse Subs is located at 950 Old Steese Highway, Suite B.
Greg and Catharine Persinger of Fairbanks are the owners of the Fairbanks and Anchorage restaurants. To date, their work in the restaurant has contributed to nearly $96,000 in grants provided to Steese Volunteer Fire Department, Ester Volunteer Fire Department and the Fairbanks Fire Department over the last two years.
Since going nationwide in 2016, the annual event has collected over 4.1 million water bottles across the U.S.