In 2010, the Fairbanks Fire Department responded to 4,055 emergency calls, according to data from the fire department. In 2020, the Fairbanks Fire Department responded to 6,573 emergency calls, a 62% increase in call volume over the 10 year period. This year, the department is on track to respond to nearly 7,000 emergency calls, averaging 19 calls per day. Liv Clifford/News-Miner