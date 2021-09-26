The Fairbanks Firefighters Union is warning residents that staff shortages and an increasing volume of calls is putting a significant strain on the city’s emergency response services, a representative from the union said.
“We’re increasing calls year after year. We’re adding right now between 400 to 600 calls every year to our call volume, so I mean that’s substantial,” Fairbanks Fire Department Captain Nick Clark said.
In 2010, the Fairbanks Fire Department responded to 4,055 emergency calls, according to data from the fire department. In 2020, the Fairbanks Fire Department responded to 6,573 emergency calls, a 62% increase in call volume over the 10 year period. This year, the department is on track to respond to nearly 7,000 emergency calls, averaging 19 calls per day.
“Every single year, we’re breaking a record in call volume,” Clark said.
Despite the significant increase in the annual number of emergency calls, the Fairbanks Fire Department has not grown in size. “We really haven’t changed the amount of people we have on our roster,” Clark explained. “It’s been 20 years at least, I think way longer than that, that we’ve been at where we are today.”
The Fairbanks Fire Department currently employs 45 firefighters and emergency medical responders. An additional 10 firefighters and emergency responders are employed by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Fire Department.
The Fairbanks Firefighters Union, which represents 55 uniformed members serving the city of Fairbanks, said in a public social media post that 15 years ago, the department was roughly the same size and ran roughly half as many calls as it does today. In recent weeks, the Fairbanks Firefighters Union has been using social media to alert residents that longer response times could potentially be the difference between life and death for time sensitive emergencies.
“If you live in the city of Fairbanks and have an emergency, you will need to wait longer for neighboring fire department resources to arrive. If you live in a surrounding fire service area, you should likewise be concerned that resources intended for you and your neighbors are coming into the city daily to handle FFD calls that we can’t handle due to our staffing,” the Union wrote in a public Facebook post on Sept. 6.
“A Steese Volunteer Fire Department or Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue ambulance will take roughly 12-16 minutes to arrive downtown (longer for fire apparatus). In contrast, irreversible brain tissue death occurs only 10 minutes into a cardiac arrest without high-quality bystander CPR,” the post warned.
“You have to increase staffing when calls increase,” Clark said. “I mean, we can have all the equipment in the world, which is definitely very helpful, but if you don’t have the people to staff it, it doesn’t do any good just sitting there.”
The Fairbanks Firefighters Union has publicly endorsed Fairbanks City Council candidate Shoshana Kun.
“I mean the fire service in general, we show up every day at work to serve and we want to back candidates that are going to back the things that we represent,” Clark said. “She supports us and understands what we need to be able to do to do our job.”
“They can be Democrats, Republicans, independents, it doesn’t matter. We just support people who support what we’re trying to do for the community and that’s really what it comes down to,” Clark said.