Canada has seen a devastating and record-breaking fire season as early hot temperatures and dry conditions sparked thousands of fires in many of its provinces and territories, a season in which U.S and Canadian officials say isn’t slowing down.

As of Friday, more than 4,300 fires have burned nearly 28 million acres of land in Canada, with almost 8 million acres scorched in British Columbia and Alberta alone.

