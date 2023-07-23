Canada has seen a devastating and record-breaking fire season as early hot temperatures and dry conditions sparked thousands of fires in many of its provinces and territories, a season in which U.S and Canadian officials say isn’t slowing down.
As of Friday, more than 4,300 fires have burned nearly 28 million acres of land in Canada, with almost 8 million acres scorched in British Columbia and Alberta alone.
When an international effort of 13 nations to send resources and personnel to help, the United States sent 2,050 personnel, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service sent 93 members and numerous resources as part of the effort.
Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and Oregon are part of the Northwest Compact, which lend mutual aid resources when available during devastating fire seasons. Other parties sent resources to Alaska in 2022 when the state endured a record-breaking fire season.
This year, with the state going through a low fire season and less than 2,000 acres burned, the state was able to send resources to Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec, according to the BLM Alaska Fire Service.
Alaska’s 93 firefighters served in roles as liaisons, as front line firefighting personnel, operations crew, smokejumpers and hotshot crews, among other tasks.
The BLM shared some of the firefighters stories’ on Friday about their tours in Canada.
Isiah Fischer, a BLM smokejumper, took up a role as a heavy equipment boss for a dozer group tackling the Kimiwan Complex that was burning through the Peace River Forest in western Alberta, which is prime oil country.
Fischer’s dozer group had to cross over above and below ground oil infrastructure and difficult terrain to combat the 16,000 acre blaze
“Anywhere you have to take heavy equipment over it you have to make a crossing to certain specifications,” Fischer said.
A veteran division supervisor for fires in both Alaska and the Lower 48, Fischer has experience directing resources, which usually require coordination of heavy equipment and personnel. In this case, it was a bit different than the fires he’s worked on in the U.S., as the overall operations leader spent most of the time surveying from air than on the ground.
Another challenge: trying to convert measurements from feet to meters. Canada uses the metric system, something that required Fischer and others to convert when using measurements and distances.
However, the Canadians were able to mix feet and miles into the equation.
“They’re very skookum in what a mile is and what feet are,” Fischer said.
Fischer noted transporting his unit’s heavy equipment was faster than what he might expect in the Lower 48.
The flat-bed truck drivers managed to get equipment to a location within 30 minutes and have it loaded onto the trailer in 10 minutes before they drove back to staging area for another call.
“That was something we could learn from, in my eyes,” Fischer said.
Fischer is currently on his second tour, this time assigned to British Columbia.
Kay Kudo served two weeks as a division supervisor in charge of 100 firefighters, starting the morning off with greetings in both English and Afrikaan for the 60 South African fire hand crews in the unit.
The overall unit included a mix of South Africans, Australians and Canadians.
Kudo’s two-week stint was in Alberta’s Eagle Creek Complex fire. She coordinated on-the-ground tactical operations and its people. According to the BLM Alaska Fire, Kudo’s crew was in part responsible for keeping the residents of Fox Creek Alberta safe.
Prior to being deployed, Kudo conducted research on the various cultures of the firefighters in her unit and the disparate terms international firefighters used.
“It was a fascinating thing to be a part of, where you are literally trying to adapt to all the different cultures and do the best job you can,” she said. “Everyone feels that human connection if you take the time.”
Kudo was often the only American supervisor during her assignment, noting that with the American wildfire community, she often sees one or two familiar faces.
Kudo used a yard stick when directing on a map during morning briefs because of her small stature before a Canadian firefighter provided her a modified tent pole as a pointer, customized with a purple dog figurine at the end.
“I intend to use that pointer for the rest of my career,” Kudo said.
Collins Bonds, a military zone assistant fire management officer, was sent over as a liaison between different U.S. firefighters, including the Midnight Sun and Chena hotshot crews. Canada was Bonds first deployment to another country in 23-year firefighting career.
“I’ve never seen such an international response to an emergency like that,” he said.
Bonds’ work as a liaison required him to work through differences, minor injuries and vehicle issues and logistics.
“I spent most of my time driving between incidents where federal firefighting resources were assigned,” Bonds said.
During his 20-day assignment in Alberta, Bonds spent one week at the Alberta Wildfire Coordination Center in Edmonton, the headquarters of the province-wide response, for briefing before being dispatched.
“It was very similar to what you see at the AICC (Alaska Interagency Coordination Center) during a busy Alaska fire season,” Bonds said.
Justen Johansen, a BLM fire specialist, worked the Deep Creek Complex as a task force leader for two Canadian army crews, heavy equipment and medics on the Deep Creek Complex.
The crew wasn’t hard to spot. They wore yellow fire-resistant suits and respirators to accommodate respiratory health while mopping up hot spots and ash pits in an agriculture area full of peat farms.
When a large rainstorm swept in and turned the ash pits into ponds, Johansen was re-assigned when the Army units were released and took up leading three South African fire crews, two Canadian helitack crews and three Canadian firetack crews.
The South African crews, he said, always were singing while working and on one occasion put on a performance for the entire fire camp to mark Youth Day, a South African holiday.
“It felt like the team I was working for put a lot of emphasis on inclusion,” he said. “There was a lot more emphasis on people’s behavior to maintain that friendly, pleasant vibe.”
Kudo, the fire specialist assigned to the Eagle Creek Complex, said during her stint, there was nothing but professionalism and solid understanding.
“Everyone wants to do a good job,” Kudo said. “The first priority is to keep everyone safe, then to do our jobs well and to have fun.”