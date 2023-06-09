Several fire crews responded to wildfires in the Fairbanks North Star Borough on Wednesday, including a blaze at Birch Lake near Salcha. Originally estimated to be 20 acres Wednesday, more accurate mapping registered the fire at 10.2 acres Thursday.
According to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Management, crews from Tok, Delta and Fairbanks responded to the Birch Lake fire, including fixed wing and helicopters. It was reported at 8:10 p.m. and started after strong winds downed a power line.
Firefighter crews moderated the blaze overnight and were able to contain it. They reported spots were still smoldering Thursday morning.
Crews from the White Mountain Module, Tanana Chief’s Crew, and engines from Delta, Fairbanks and Tok spent Thursday mopping up the fire’s edges and securing the perimeter.
The Saint Patrick Creek Fire, also sparked by a downed power line, started Wednesday night between Sheep Creek Road and St. Patrick Road. Several crews were able to quickly contain it at half an acre by 1 a.m. DOF noted that heavy rain aided firefighters in containing the wildfire.
Firefighters were able to form a hose lay around the fire’s perimeter and began pumping water from a nearby pump. Four DOF engines and a helicopter responded, as did water tenders from Ester and Chena Gold Stream volunteer fire departments.
Fairbanks hotshot team deployed to Canada
A Fairbanks-based Bureau of Land Management hotshot crew was deployed to assist Canada in one of its worst fire seasons on record, according to the BLM Alaska Fire Service.
The Midnight Sun Hotshots are among 17 U.S. federal firefighting crews sent to help Canada. The crew left Fairbanks on Sunday morning and spent most of Sunday and Monday in Boise, Idaho, preparing gear and vehicles before deploying to Alberta for a 14-day assignment.
The BLM noted that while “Alaska’s fire season has remained relatively slower than normal, Canada is experiencing a record-breaking fire season.”
As of this week, more than 2,305 wildfires burned more than 9.5 million acres across Canada, forcing thousands from their homes. Wildfire smoke has crossed into the U.S., creating an orange haze and health hazard across much of the Eastern seaboard, as far south as the Carolinas.
Alaska is still seeing a slow start to the wildfire season due to a cold spring and late spring breakup and snow melt.
“With Alaska, and most of the other areas of the country experiencing and expecting normal or even low fire activity, the U.S. was able to oblige while still ensuring there are still adequate firefighting resources if fire activity increases before crews complete their assignments in Canada,” the BLM stated.
The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Management sent its Palmer-based Pioneer Peak Hotshots crew along with an air tanker in May to assist Canada. The hotshot crew returned recently and were re-deployed for fire response within the state.
