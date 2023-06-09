Several fire crews responded to wildfires in the Fairbanks North Star Borough on Wednesday, including a blaze at Birch Lake near Salcha. Originally estimated to be 20 acres Wednesday, more accurate mapping registered the fire at 10.2 acres Thursday.

According to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Management, crews from Tok, Delta and Fairbanks responded to the Birch Lake fire, including fixed wing and helicopters. It was reported at 8:10 p.m. and started after strong winds downed a power line.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.