One person was evacuated from a 2nd Avenue house fire in downtown Fairbanks Friday morning by Fairbanks Fire Department personnel, according the department’s assistant chief.
Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro said no injuries were reported, but the top apartment was occupied at the time of the fire, which was reported around 4:45 a.m.
Firefighters reported seeing flames from the two-story house upon arrival. The fire resulted in four engines, two ladder platforms and two medic units responding to the scene.
“We would like to thank the University Fire Department, Fort Wainwright Fire and Emergency Services for their response to the active fire,” Coccaro said.
Coccaro said the fire remains under investigation at this time. University Fire Department and Alaska State Troopers Fire Marshalls are conducting the investigation.