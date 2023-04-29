House Fire

Submitted photo

Firefighters respond to a 2nd Avenue house fire in downtown Fairbanks Friday morning.

One person was evacuated from a 2nd Avenue house fire in downtown Fairbanks Friday morning by Fairbanks Fire Department personnel, according the department’s assistant chief.

Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro said no injuries were reported, but the top apartment was occupied at the time of the fire, which was reported around 4:45 a.m.