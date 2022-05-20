Fairbanks-area firefighter units responded to one of the first brush fires of the season Thursday afternoon in a lightly wooded field on Chena Landing Loop across from the Best Western Plus.
Sam Harrel, public information officer for Alaska Division of Forestry, said there were reports of smoke in the area, leading units to the area.
“It was smoldering in the grass and some wind blew on it, causing it to fan,” Harrel said.
The Fairbanks Fire Department and University Fire Department responded to the scene as well.
Fort Wainwright’s Smokejumpers deployed an eight-person team to assist, Harrel said, who helped with hoses.
A Helitack helicopter unit from Delta Junction was deployed to the scene, relieving the Fort Wainwright crew. The helicopter provided aerial water drops while the Helitack firefighters were deployed on the ground.
Harrel said the estimated fire size was about 5 acres as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday. An exact size can’t be determined until firefighters can walk the perimeter. Crews were working into Thursday evening and were expected to return Friday morning.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.