Flames engulfed a Fairbanks home early Tuesday morning, putting a resident in the house in danger.
According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire in West Fairbanks at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Flames engulfed a Fairbanks home early Tuesday morning, putting a resident in the house in danger.
According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire in West Fairbanks at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday.
One person was in the house at the time of the fire and was able to get out through a second-story window. He was transported to the hospital for potentially serious injuries.
Investigators concluded that the fire started in a barrel stove attached to the house. They found that the barrel stove was not functioning properly.