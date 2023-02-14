Fairbanks Fire Department

Liv Clifford/News-Miner

An incentive to recruit paramedics for the Fairbanks Fire Department has been postponed after concerns that last-minute changes would do more harm than good.

 Liv Clifford/News-Miner

Flames engulfed a Fairbanks home early Tuesday morning, putting a resident in the house in danger.

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire in West Fairbanks at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday. 