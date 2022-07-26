Firefighters from University Fire Department, Fairbanks Fire Department and Fort Wainwright knocked down a structure fire late Sunday night at the old College Inn on Fairbanks Street near Geist Road.
According to UFD Fire Marshal Kyle Green, the department received the fire call about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They arrived at College Inn to find a fully-involved fire on the second floor on the street-facing side. The fire spread from the center of the second floor to its south end as firefighters started working the blaze.
“It took us about an hour-and-a-half to two hours to extinguish,” Green said. “It required us to use large amounts of water — between 750 and 1,000 gallons per minute — to suppress the fire.”
No injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building.
“Our main concern was to keep it contained to the building and not allowing it to grow in size to endanger the condos next door,” Green said.
It isn’t the first time the condemned building caught fire. The old motel burned in September 2019, about a year after the former owner walked away from it, Green said.
“It was a total loss after the first fire,” Green said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State of Alaska Fire Marshal’s office. The commercial-zoned building is currently going through a foreclosure process with the borough and would likely go through a sealed bid process.
“Hopefully, whoever purchases it will tear it down,” Green said.
Until then, the University Fire Department can’t do much beyond provide fire suppression efforts if the building catches fire again.
“We’re in a pickle, as we’re the fire service area and can’t knock it down and dispose of it,” Green said. “The borough does not have that power or authority and neither does the state fire department.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.