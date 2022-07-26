College Inn

Firefighters from University Fire Department, Fairbanks Fire Department and Fort Wainwright knocked down a structure fire late Sunday night at the old College Inn on Fairbanks Street near Geist Road.

According to UFD Fire Marshal Kyle Green, the department received the fire call about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They arrived at College Inn to find a fully-involved fire on the second floor on the street-facing side. The fire spread from the center of the second floor to its south end as firefighters started working the blaze.

