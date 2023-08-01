Fire activity moderated a bit over the weekend at the Anderson Complex Fire. Crews took advantage of that, before hot, dry weather moves into the area mid-week. The Anderson Complex Fire Information Office provided this overview.
On Sunday evening, the Teklanika River Fire was reported to be 5,444 acres; Birch Creek Fire was estimated at 1.167 acres; Nenana River Fire was 0.2 acres; Nenana River Fire 2 was 0.1 acres; and the Kobe Road Fire was 0.1 acres.
The Kobe Road Fire acreage is more accurate now, due to improved visibility, reconnaissance flights, and ground assessments on Sunday. All five fires make up the Anderson Complex.
Great Basin Team 3 took over command of the Anderson Complex Fire Monday morning. The team divided the complex into two branches to improve management of firefighters and equipment.
Branch 1 encompasses the northern half of the complex and includes areas of the Teklanika Fire (#257) and the city of Anderson.
Branch 2 encompasses the southern half of the complex and includes areas that make up the Birch Creek Fire (#285), Kobe Road Fire (#297), Nenana River Fire (#288) and the Nenana River 2 Fire (#289).
In Branch 1, the Midnight Sun Hotshots are continuing structure protection for cabins and allotments along the Teklanika River. Today, the Lassen Hotshots join them. Both crews will continue to protect structures along the Teklanika.
Members of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) Task Force are building and/or opening up previously constructed fuel breaks around the city of Anderson. This is a precautionary measure to protect the community from the fire should it move in that direction.
In Branch 2, the Shasta Lake Hotshots will work with two engines and two skidgens. These are tracked vehicles. All will be used to protect structures north of the Birch Creek Fire. Members plan to focus Monday on putting out the Kobe Road Fire.
Crews are also assessing structures in the Anderson subdivision, also known as the North Forties, to develop a plan to protect them if needed. Fire personnel are also evaluating ways to protect structures along the Parks Highway and the Nenana River.