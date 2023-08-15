Denali Borough downgraded its evacuation status for the Rose Hip Creek and Clear Sky homestead areas Monday as firefighters made progress on the fires threatening the area as part of the Anderson Complex.

Reducing the evacuation status from a Level 3 “GO” to a Level 2 “SET” will allow residents to return to homes and cabins, but “should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice if necessary,” fire officials noted.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.