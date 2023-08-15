Denali Borough downgraded its evacuation status for the Rose Hip Creek and Clear Sky homestead areas Monday as firefighters made progress on the fires threatening the area as part of the Anderson Complex.
Reducing the evacuation status from a Level 3 “GO” to a Level 2 “SET” will allow residents to return to homes and cabins, but “should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice if necessary,” fire officials noted.
Residents in Anderson, the North Forties and Kobe Ag subdivisions are in a “READY” status, with advice to be ready for the possibility of evacuation. Evacuation orders for residences along the Teklanika remain in effect.
According to fire officials, the fires burning in the Anderson Complex have shown minimal growth for more than a week due to cool weather and setting containment lines.
Five fires are burning in separate areas in the Denali Borough.
Over the weekend, the Shores Landing Fire, southwest of Nenana, was subject to a water drop by a Blackhawk helicopter after fire activity increased. An eight-person fire crew from Joint Basin Elmendorf-Richardson created more defensible space northeast of the fire’s perimeter.
The Shasta Lakes hotshot crew were sent to assist personnel on the Teklanika River Fire. Work on that fire continues as crew set up fire lines, put out hot spots and knock down fire-damaged trees. Most of the pumps and hoses have been dismantled.
Crews in the McCoy Creek Fire in the Salcha River area have benefited from similar cool weather, allowing firefighters to continue with mopping up conditions. Firefighters were also able to set up a four mile hoselay along the Alaska Pipeline. Fire crews were able to map some of the fire using drone technology.
An evacuation order remains in effect for Fairbanks North Star Borough residents in the Lower Salcha River area from river mile 3 to 40.
The Lost Horse Creek Fire northwest of the Haystack Subdivision (north of Fairbanks) received additional support over the weekend, brining its total personnel count to 360 people.
Brian Tai, the operations section chief on the Lost Horse Creek Fire, said Monday in his morning brief that the crews “will spend the next several days going direct to contain the western edge where they can do so safely.”
Firefighters faced some challenges on Sunday when they were pelted by hail. Saturday’s rainy weather provided similar challenges when it caused muddy conditions limiting access to the perimeter.
“Those weather patterns come through and do two things,” Tai said. “They help us suppress the fire by providing precipitation ... but they also impact our firefighters and we often take cover and lightning safety protocols.”
Fire crews are aiming to contain eight miles of the fire’s perimeter to keep it from encroaching on the Haystack subdivision. About three miles, or 12%, on the southern edge has been contained.
Firefighters plan set up at third line on the fire’s northern perimeter, in addition to their efforts on the western edge. Tai said the three-sided approach “effectively box in the fire area on three sides and may serve as fire breaks in the future.”
The Haystack subdivision remains in a Level 2 “SET” status, while the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area remains closed until Sept. 1.
There are currently eight staffed fires utilizing 1,011 personnel in the field and 276,964 acres have burned statewide.
