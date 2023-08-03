As expected, hotter and drier conditions are making wildfires more active this week as temperatures rise. Firefighters are preparing for that.
FNSB Alert
The Fairbanks North Star Borough issued an “alert” for residents of the Himilaya, Haystack and Poker Flat Watershed Area. This is just an announcement to encourage residents to be ready to evacuate, if necessary.
On Tuesday afternoon, fire activity increased on the Lost Horse Creek Fire (#296) just 3.5 miles north of the Haystack subdivision.
Retardant tankers were ordered to box the fire in with retardant, allowing firefighters time to engage. Firefighters began assessing structure protection.
The borough encouraged residents to be ready for potential evacuation. “Families with members with special needs; mobile property such as boats, trailers and ATVs, along with pets and livestock need to enact their plan for moving to a safer area,” according to fire officials. “Residents should monitor social media, news reports and radio for information.”
Anderson Complex
On Tuesday night, the Teklanika River Fire (#257) made a small push toward the Nenana River, northwest of the city of Anderson. A tanker plane dropped retardant and helicopters dropped water to slow the fire’s progress.
There are reports that two structures were destroyed by fire, but it is not verified yet whether they were cabins or out buildings. Officials are verifying who owned the structures.
Evacuation status remains the same, with residents of the Teklanika River and withins 2.5 miles of the river advised to evacuate immediately. All residents in Clear Sky Homestead (not the Clear Sky Lodge) and adjacent to Rose Hip Creek are also advised to evacuate.
The Midnight Sun Hotshots continue to protect structures and allotments along the Teklanika River, while the Lassen Hotshots are targeting and extinguishing spot fires. Starting Thursday, Lassen Hotshots will be reassigned to the city of Anderson to work with the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) Task Force and Nulato Hills hand crew.
They are working to inspect and improve fire breaks around the community. Firefighters are being assisted by skidgins, vehicles that are a combination of a skid-steer and a water-hauling engine. They also plan to reopen a dozer line north of the subdivision that was put in during the 2022 Clear Fire.
Another group of firefighters are identifying tactical options to keep the fire west of the Nenana River and protect infrastructure along the Parks Highway.
Shasta Lake Hotshots set up camp in the Clear Sky Homestead area and are assessing structures and allotments near the Birch Creek Fire (#285) in order to protect them. The Kobe Road Fire (#297) is contained, but firefighters will monitor the fire for a few days before officially declaring it extinguished.
The Anderson Shooting Range and associated camping areas are closed Aug. 1 through Aug. 4, allowing fire crews to complete work on a fuel break.
McCoy Creek Fire
The McCoy Creek Fire has expanded to encompass an estimated 5,000 acres. Luckily, it is moving toward the south and away from structures on the Salcha River. With warm temperatures and drying conditions forecast for this week and through the weekend, further fire expansions could continue.
Residents of the Lower Salcha River, mile 3-40, are advised to evacuate immediately. The Middle Salcha River, from river mile 40-61 remains in “Set” status.
More than 60 firefighters are on the active fire edge working to hold the fire and stop its expansion. Firefighters include smokejumpers, the White Mountain Type 2 Initial Attack Crew, Fairbanks #1 Squad and the Union Interagency Hotshot Crew from Oregon.
The Fairbanks #1 Squad is securing the west end of the fire. Smokejumpers and the Union Hot Shots are working on the north side and along the Salcha River, constructing line. White Mountain continues structure assessment and protection along the river corridor.
The Salcha River Recreation Area remains closed so firefighters can safely do their jobs. The Harding Lake Campground is closed, but the boat ramp remains open to the public.