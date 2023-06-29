State fire crews are mopping up a wildland fire that started Wednesday afternoon in Salcha near Richardson Highway Mile 334, according to an Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson.
"As of this morning, it was moved into fully contained and received active precipitation last night and today," state fire public information Lily Coyle said on Thursday.
The incident, named the Piledriver Slough Fire, started as a structure fire in Salcha. Coyle said Salcha Fire and Rescue and DOF personnel responded to the structure fire but spread to the nearby black and white spruce trees.
Additional resources were called in to respond, including Eielson Air Force Base.
Hazardous materials on site produced a noxious smoke, prompting two helicopters from Fairbanks and Delta Junction to provide aerial support and water drops.
"They were hitting the fire pretty hard with water drops to ensure ground crews could safely respond to the crew,” Coyle said.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary overnight flight restriction in the area because of the helicopter use but were lifted Thursday morning.
Coyle said flight restrictions are standard protocol to ensure drones or small planes do not interfere with fire aviation response.
GVEA crews responded to the scene due to the presence of nearby power lines.
“The fire was pretty close to the highway, so there were power lines involved,” Coyle said. “GVEA was on scene pretty quickly.”
Coyle said combined aerial support and overnight precipitation kept the wildfire contained to a small area just over an acre in size.
The state’s Fairbanks 1 fire crew spent Thursday setting up sprinklers around nearby structures.
“Crews are securing the perimeter to ensure no escapements happen," Coyle said.
According to a DOF news release, a full mop up will take several days and will be difficult ”due to the materials that were burning being considered hazardous.”
The cause of the residential structure fire remains under investigation.
