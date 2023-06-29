Salcha wildfire

Firefighters respond to the Piledriver Slough Fire in Salcha Wednesday evening, June 28, 2023. The 1.2 acre fire was started by a structure fire which spread to nearby spruce trees.

 Courtesy Division of Forestry and Fire Protection

State fire crews are mopping up a wildland fire that started Wednesday afternoon in Salcha near Richardson Highway Mile 334, according to an Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson.

"As of this morning, it was moved into fully contained and received active precipitation last night and today," state fire public information Lily Coyle said on Thursday.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.